The 9 Highest Calorie Meals from Your Favorite Chain Restaurants

July 30, 2014 5 min read

Even as the health-food craze slashes calories from restaurants across America, some heavy-weight, high-calorie meals remain on the menu at chain restaurants. And one organization wants you to know about these no-no foods.

Looking to educate Americans about health, well-being and nutrition the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) announced the winners of this year's Xtreme Eating Awards on Wednesday. Many of these meals (and standalone items) surpassed the 2,000 calorie mark, with some going above 3,000. One chain even received a special XXXtreme Eating for having three items on the list. Yikes.

Hopefully, after checking out this list, you'll think twice before chowing down on some of these items.