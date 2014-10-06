The 7 Most Useful Smart Home Devices

October 6, 2014 5 min read

In the home of the future, refrigerators tweet and coffee pots let you know when grandma missed her morning cup. But people willing to pay a price can already live in this sci-fi reality.

Companies are quickly introducing an array of smart home appliances that let you use your smartphone to open your blinds or turn off your lights, and, yes, tweet from your fridge. (Thank you Samsung.)

At Fortune, we waded through the piles of gadgets and gizmos, comparing user reviews and product descriptions, to list seven of the most useful smart home devices on the market. We skipped over some popular products like locks (you can open and close them with your smartphone) and light bulbs (you can turn them on or off or dim them with your phone), because we couldn’t find anything hitting the sweet spot in combining automation with simplicity. Here’s what did make our wish list.