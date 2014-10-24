7 Insanely Productive Habits of Successful Young Entrepreneurs

October 24, 2014 7 min read

Entrepreneurship isn't for the faint at heart. Founders must forge their own path, gather resources and take on huge financial risks – all in the hopes of avoiding the fate that 80 to 90 percent of startups suffer: failure.

So to be successful, entrepreneurs really have beaten the odds – especially young entrepreneurs. Starting with almost no wealth, network or business experience, many create more success in a few years than most people do in their entire lifetime.

To understand what they do differently, we interviewed several young entrepreneurs from this year's Empact Showcase, an annual program highlighting the power these founders and their companies play in the community.

Rather than focus on generic insights or basic hacks, we looked at unique, concrete habits you can immediately adopt in your life and business that can have a game-changing impact.