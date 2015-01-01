Under Pressure: 7 CEOs With Huge Hurdles to Overcome This Year

No corporation faced as big a media firestorm in late 2014 than the one that's still slamming Sony Pictures. The hacking of the film studio's network in November set off a series of crises: the release of sensitive employee data, controversial leaked emails from Sony execs, a callout from President Obama over the studio's initial decision to pull the movie "The Interview" from distribution, and criticism from film industry big wigs that Sony failed to uphold free speech. On December 23, Sony reversed course and announced that it would put out a limited release of "The Interview" in theaters starting on Christmas Day. The controversies have landed in the lap of CEO Michael Lynton, who has the enormous task of picking up the pieces in the coming year.