Claire Zillman is a writer at Fortune.com

Tyra Banks Is Going to Teach a Class at Stanford Business School
The supermodel is taking her instructional tough talk from the runway to the classroom.
3 min read
CEOs Took a Massive Pay Cut Last Year
It was the most dramatic hit to compensation since the financial crisis.
2 min read
Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule
Those who aren't comfortable wearing a headscarf in Tehran can fly to other locations, the company said.
3 min read
Mastercard Is Expanding Its 'Selfie Pay' Capabilities
The credit card company first tested its facial recognition capabilities in August in the United States in October.
2 min read
Bill Gates Says Apple Should Cooperate With the FBI
'This is a specific case where the government is asking for access to information,' he says.
3 min read
Bill Gates Would Take These 8 Songs to a Desert Island
The Microsoft co-founder considered that question on Sunday in a rare interview with Kirsty Young, host of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.
3 min read
Disney Lawsuit Highlights Issues With H-1B Visa System
Outsourcing companies are winning an outsize share of H-1Bs for a simple reason: the visa procurement process is a game of numbers, and they are going big.
5 min read
Another Peer-to-Peer Startup Just Turned Its Contract Workers Into Employees
California's ruling that an Uber driver must be classified as an employee is rippling across the sharing economy.
3 min read
Starbucks Reports Increased Traffic and Sales Thanks to...Tea
The coffee chain reported 7 percent sales growth thanks in part to the unlikely source.
3 min read
The Paid Sick Leave Battle Continues, State By State
As the benefit gains adoption, so does a counter trend to ban local governments from instituting their own paid sick day mandates.
5 min read
Zappos Is Bringing Uber-Like Surge Pay to the Workplace
For the online retailer's call center employees, more caller demand means more pay.
8 min read
Why Whole Foods, Dollar General, and Panera Have All Been Sued Over a Tiny Hiring Technicality
Employers are getting tripped up by a little-known law related to background checks, and it's costing some of them serious time and money.
4 min read
Under Pressure: 7 CEOs With Huge Hurdles to Overcome This Year
From Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to Uber's Travis Kalanick, these top execs have their work cut out for them in 2015.
5 min read
Supreme Court to Determine Workplace Pregnancy Protections for Moms-to-Be
The court will hear a discrimination case that seeks to make clear what accommodations employers must make to expecting mothers.
5 min read
