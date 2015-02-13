6 Restaurant Chains Celebrating Valentine's Day With Sweet Deals
Still hungry after binging on chocolate and candy hearts this Valentine's Day? Don't worry – restaurants chains including Starbucks, Qdoba and Waffle House are looking out for romantic penny-pinchers.
Willing to kiss a stranger for a burrito? Want to make a Match.com profile in exchange for free coffee? If so, check out these six Valentine's Day deals.
Partner up for the "World's Largest Starbucks Date."
In celebration of Valentine's Day, Starbucks is holding the "World's Largest #StarbucksDate" on February 13, from 2 p.m. to close. The coffee giant is offering $5 pairings, such as a Tall Flat White and a Chocolate Croissant or a Grande Raspberry Mocha and a Heart Cookie. The company says that the menu will be accompanied by romantic in-store playlists, photo props to encourage social media documentation and other "experiences designed to facilitate connection and celebrate love."
Additionally, Starbucks partnered with Match.com, offering customers who sign up for an account on the dating site a $20 Starbucks gift card. Match.com also recently added "Meet at Starbucks" as a feature, reportedly due to the coffee chain's popularity as a first date spot.
Embrace PDA at Qdoba for a free burrito.
What would you do for a Qdoba smothered burrito? Qdoba is encouraging customers to get saucy this Valentine's Day, offering a free second burrito when you buy one on February 14 – if you kiss a loved one or a willing stranger.
"Smothered for a Smooch is meant to be fun and a bit over-the-top, and both our guests and our team members have a lot of fun sharing the love at this event," David Craven, Qdoba's vice president of brand marketing, said in a statement about the event.
Get romantic with Bojangles' Bo-Berry Biscuits.
For Bojangles' lovers, Valentine's Day means one thing: the return of the Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits. The artistically shaped treats are available from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, at the price of 99 cents for two. The biscuit chain says the treat have been a Valentine's Day favorite for the last 20 years.
Waffle House gets classy.
Don't have the cash to make Valentine's Day reservations at a pricey restaurant? Hit up Waffle House. The breakfast chain is rolling out white tablecloths, candles and a special menu this Valentine's Day for the eighth year in a row. Only 140 of the chain's 1,700 restaurants are participating and space is limited, so Waffle House recommends making reservations ASAP.
P.F. Chang's spices up date night.
If you want to bring the heat to your hot date, check out P.F. Chang's "Valentine's Hot & Spicy Menu." Offered until Feb. 15, the menu serves up a 3-course meal for $45 with three new dishes. Menu newcomers include Flaming Pork Wontons, Firecracker Chicken and Chines Red Wine and Pepper Braised Beef.
Sooth a broken heart with Papa Murphy's HeartBaker Pizza.
Whether you're home alone on Valentine's Day or making pizza for the kids before you go out for date night, Papa Murphy's HeartBaker pie is there for you. The large, heart-shaped pizza is available from February 2 to February 14, and has helped make Valentine's Day the second biggest sales day of the year for the take-and-bake chain.
