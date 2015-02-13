6 Restaurant Chains Celebrating Valentine's Day With Sweet Deals

February 13, 2015 3 min read

Still hungry after binging on chocolate and candy hearts this Valentine's Day? Don't worry – restaurants chains including Starbucks, Qdoba and Waffle House are looking out for romantic penny-pinchers.

Willing to kiss a stranger for a burrito? Want to make a Match.com profile in exchange for free coffee? If so, check out these six Valentine's Day deals.

