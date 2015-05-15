The 8 Craziest Ways McDonald's Has Tried to Boost Sales

May 15, 2015 2 min read

This week marks 75 years since the first McDonald’s restaurant opened for business -- and what a strange, strange trip it has been.

While the fast-food chain is the largest in the world, the company has been in a serious slump in the last few years. Earlier in May, the company announced a turnaround plan after more than a year without a month of same-store sales growth in the U.S.

To celebrate the fast-food giant’s birthday, Entrepreneur compiled a list of some of the strangest marketing and menu moves McDonald’s has made in the last year or so. Hopefully for the chain, another year older will mean another year wiser.