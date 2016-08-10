7 Habits of Highly-Effective Entrepreneurs

August 10, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article originally published July 14, 2015.

Habits form our lives. They provide a framework on which we build professional success and personal happiness. As a society, we’re fascinated with the habits of others, usually prominent figures – celebrities, political figures, and, of course, famous entrepreneurs. (Think: Richard Branson, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, to name just a few.)

My team and I often discuss these founders' routines and how we can emulate them ourselves. Here are the some interesting habits of famous entrepreneurs that can help give you starting points for your own successful daily routines.

Related: 21 Success Tips for Young and Aspiring Entrepreneurs