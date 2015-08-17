10 Tips for Picking the Perfect Business Suit

August 17, 2015 6 min read

Among today’s storied startups, the classic business suit seems to have given way to a more informal approach to dressing, which famously includes hoodies, turtlenecks, T-shirts, sneakers and jeans.

But as an entrepreneur seeking to nurture your business into maturity, it’s critical to have dressier options in your closet when the occasion calls -- a meeting with a potential business partner, for instance, or a press launch or networking event.

From color to fabric to fit to accessories, if the prospect of buying your first suit seems slightly befuddling, look no further. We spoke with leading style experts to help nail down the basics.

Check out their top tips right here: