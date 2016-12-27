Britney Spears Falsely Pronounced Dead in Latest Twitter Hack

This year, hacking group OurMine has successfully broke into accounts of major public figures -- including Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey -- who ironically are the world’s top tech executives (and Katy Perry).

Although these attacks pose a threat to personal information and data, most of these incidents have been harmless and, in fact, funny. On its website, the hacking collective OurMine states: “We have no bad intentions and only care about the security and privacy of your accounts and networks.” So far, this statement stands true, as the group positions itself as a security company offering services to help rather than harm online privacy.

For the majority of these high-profile hacks, the group posts variations of “we are just testing your security” and tagging themselves.

In July, matters got serious. Rather than another silly OurMine attack on a tech exec, state-sponsored hackers hijacked a computer network used by Hillary Clinton’s campaign -- which may pose a “national security threat,” some sources say.

In August, the hacking trend seemed to be shifting from mischievous to dire. Last month, thieves broke into the second largest Bitcoin exchange and stole more than $65 million worth of the cryptocurrency. Just a few weeks ago, Russian hackers breached more than 330,000 cash registers at restaurants, stores and hotels.

The star for this week’s “hack of the week” is the World Anti-Doping Agency, whose break-in exposed medical records of U.S. Olympians Simone Biles and the Williams sisters.

Regardless of the hackers' intentions -- good or bad -- the number of attacks is a growing concern. From Zuckerberg to Google’s Puchai to the Democratic party, the list goes on. Check out these big hacks of 2016.