15 Internet Relics We Miss (and Some We Don't)

August 4, 2016 10 min read

Remember the days of dial-up internet? Or when you were greeted with “Welcome! You’ve got mail!” whenever you logged into your AOL account? Or how about your quirky AIM screen name you used to chat with “buddies”?

If you’re older than 17, you know exactly what I’m talking about. The nostalgia runs deep.

Nowadays, we take for granted our speedy Wi-Fi- and 4G-enabled smartphones. But the world wasn’t always fairies and unicorns. Before the magical lands of Facebook, Gmail and social media, well, the internet was a completely different place.

Take a trip down memory lane with these 15 internet relics.

