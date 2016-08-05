4 Hot Los Angeles Retail Startups to Watch

Founder:

Jesse Genet

Year founded:

2015

Location:

Los Angeles

What does your business do and what problem does it solve?

"Lumi makes packaging and fulfillment supplies for entrepreneurs. The packaging industry is built to give the best pricing to only large companies. Lumi aims to solve that problem by bringing quality packaging to entrepreneurs through a convenient interface online."

What inspired you to start your company?

"I started my first business when I was 16, printing T-shirts in my parents' basement. I learned that the best way to make a mark with a business is to try things that no one else is trying. I started experimenting with other ways to print T-shirts other than screen printing and it lead to the start of my first business adventure, inventing Inkodye, a fabric dye that develops its color in the sunlight.

"I invented it and turned it into a Kickstarter success, making over $250,000. Then I took it to retail to stores, like Urban Outfitters and Jo-Ann Fabric & Craft stores. From growing my own product-based business, I learned firsthand how difficult it is to brand and package a product when you are just starting out. My goal with my current venture, Lumi.com, is to take everything I've learned about manufacturing and packaging and make it accessible to other entrepreneurs who are just starting out."

What is the key to succeeding in the retail industry?

"Building on the knowledge I acquired. No one is born knowing how to launch a product or make it a success, every product that succeeds is supported by a community of people who believe in it, and finding that community is the greatest challenge.

"Who are you uniquely able to speak to? Who do you understand more than the competition? Ultimately, it is the early supporters and the group of people who you speak to that will help make your business a success. It's important when you're just starting to have a voice, to not shy away from having opinions."

What's is the biggest mistake you've made -- and what did you learn from it?

"Succumbing to the peer pressure associated with doing things a certain way. There is a mantra in business and in life that is very dangerous. It's 'people just don't do that,' and you'll find it rear it's head at every pivotal moment in your business career.

"The problem is that every entrepreneurial story is filled with moments where the leader in the company has to make non-obvious decisions, decisions that other people might not have been willing to make or seem weird. Going with the flow will never build an important company and it's all too common for entrepreneurs to worry about what people think about stuff that doesn't matter in the long term, like office space, specific hires, office squabbles, etc."

What are some common pitfalls to avoid when starting up in the retail space?

"Inventory. I learned the hard way that cash-planning and running a business based on holding inventory is very complicated. It's best to be good at math and have a strong stomach for risk if you are going to build up inventory and sell to retailers!"

What's your best advice to entrepreneurs looking to break into retail?

"The best piece of advice I can give to other entrepreneurs is to get started on their venture right away and not give too much credence to any negative feedback. The biggest mistake people make is taking far too long to just give their ideas a shot."

What surprises you the most on your entrepreneurial journey?

"Being an entrepreneur is a way of life. It's a risky way to live. There is no paycheck, no guarantees, no safety net.

"The positive is that you are blazing your own path. I've never had a job and I don't know any other life. It's taught me that you absolutely must enjoy the journey. Nothing is ever done, your business will never be big enough or successful enough, and I don't mean that in a discouraging way. What I mean is that you must appreciate the moment you're in now, the struggle you're having now, or you will miss out on the best part of being an entrepreneur."

Why did you choose to base your company out of Los Angeles?

"I chose L.A. because I love the energy and diversity of things going on in L.A. I grew up in Detroit and L.A. seemed like an incredibly positive and creative place to me when I landed here. L.A. has an unparalleled community of creative people, manufacturing facilities and industry to support a whole host of endeavors. L.A. is a place to boldly blaze your own path and entrepreneurs who choose to settle here should be able to explain why L.A. is the best home for their venture."

Related: 25 Businesses That Make Life Simpler for Other Businesses