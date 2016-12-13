Give the Gifts That Give Year-Round
This article is brought to you by our Affiliates team. We select and share quality products and services we believe our readers would enjoy.
Subscription box services are the hot trend at the moment but, up until now, they were primarily marketed as a commodity that consumers would purchase for themselves.
For this holiday season, consider crossing off your shopping list beyond December and give subscription boxes instead of one-time gifts. Recipients will be delivered a box filled with customized goodies, so they're sure to be pleased with every shipment. How often they receive a box is up to you – it can occur monthly or even by request for certain subscriptions. Many of these services are flexible, so you can find the right frequency to fit your budget.
Check out the variety of subscription services here, which are sure to delight almost everyone on your list. Each of these can be purchased through their corresponding websites, so you may even finish your shopping all at once.
For the person (or family) who loves to cook.
If you know someone who likes to cook and appreciates sustainable agriculture, you can buy them the gift of time by having fresh ingredients and interesting recipes delivered straight to their door.
Blue Apron works like this: You browse their site for the recipe you want to cook. After you place your order, they'll deliver (for free) the pre-portioned ingredients along with cooking instructions. Unpack your box and you're ready to prepare a fun meal for two or the family.
The service offers two plans:
- 2-Person Plan: Seasonally-inspired meals for two
Recipes per week: 3 (each serves 2)
- Family Plan: Family-style meals for four
Recipes per week: 2 or 4 (Each serves 4)
For those who prefer a more flexible schedule, you can skip weeks whenever you want, and cancel at any time. Check out Blue Apron's site and you can save $30 on your first order.
For the kids: Toys that excite.
Kiwi Crate is a subscription service tailored for children, offering a variety of fun materials and instructions designed to inspire the next generation of scientists and artists.
The company was founded on Sandra Oh Lin’s deep appreciation for kids’ innate creativity and curiosity. The box service builds children’s creative confidence and problem-solving skills with award-winning STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) projects and activities. Kiwi Crate, Inc., products are designed in-house for kids 0-16+, and are tested by kids to make sure they are developmentally appropriate, fun, and engaging.
Here's how the service works:
- Sign up to receive a new crate every month.
- Your crate will arrive with the materials and instructions for hours of hands-on fun.
- Learn crucial STEAM skills as you create and tinker.
Check out their Holiday Gift Guide here and use promo code SHARE30 for 30 percent off the first month's crate.
For the tweens: Toys for STEM.
Want a Kiwi Crate that's tailored for children ages 9-16? The Tinker Crate is a great option for the tinkering tween with a knack for science and engineering.
In this crate, you will receive:
- Awesome projects: Materials to create a creative, innovative STEM creation.
- Blueprint: Detailed step-by-step instructions.
- Tinker Zine: Additional science experiments and activities.
- Online tutorials: Instructional videos with tips and tricks.
Visit the Tinker Crate page to buy as a gift now, and use code SHARE30 to save 30 percent on the first month's crate.
For the globally-conscious artist.
For the mindful person who has an interest in learning about different cultures, this subscription service might be your best bet.
GlobeIn is a monthly subscription box of highly curated, artisan-made products from around the world. The brand helps customers discover amazing goods while supporting artisans in the developing world and giving their business global reach. Every month has a different theme, so there will be a variety of great products to experience.
Here's how this works:
- Purchase a gift subscription.
- Choose the subscription activation date.
- Let the GlobeIn editors curate a distinct collection of heart-warming, artisanal products to be delivered monthly.
Subscribers can cancel at any time. Purchase an Artisan box subscription today for as low as $35/month.
GlobeIn customers can also purchase single items in the SHOP section of the site. Check out gifts for under $20 here.
For the wine lover who loves variety.
Wine always is a great option as a gift for friends, family, and even your colleagues. Impress them with a gift subscription to Winc.
Winc’s mission is to remove the old-school obstacles that come between you and a great bottle of wine – the intimidating language, the overwhelming selection, and the steep prices. By making it easier for everyone to discover delicious, reasonably priced wines, Winc hopes to bring a little more joy to the act of pouring a glass with the people you love.
The 150 unique wines Winc bottles each year ranges from simple blends to obscure, single-vineyard fringe projects that span the globe. Winc feels an obligation to showcase the best that every region, varietal and style has to offer, at the best value possible.
Winc’s wines start at $13 a bottle and arrive once a month. If you want to skip a month, it's no problem. Purchase today to receive:
For the self-professed geek.
Give the child – or child-at-heart individual – who's obsessed with comic-book culture a present that won't disappoint: A Geek Fuel box subscription.
Every monthly "mystery" box is packed full of items valued at more than $50 and always includes a great T-shirt. You can purchase a plan for three, six or 12 months (six- and 12-month plans make the best gifts because they include additional savings and bonus items.) If you buy this as a gift, you can include a personal message in the first month's box.
Purchase this subscription today, and you can save 17 percent on the first month, get a 1-year subscription for only $13.90 a month, and earn a free bonus pack.
For the person who is too busy to cook.
We all know that one person who hates or simply doesn't have time to cook. This would be the perfect gift for that individual (or maybe even you).
Freshly delivers healthy, chef-prepared meals to customers’ doorsteps weekly. Every meal is packed with high-quality proteins, heart-healthy fats, and nutrient-dense carbohydrates. Meals arrive fresh, never frozen, and are ready to eat within three minutes.
This service isn't only great for those with no time to cook, but also for people who are looking to commit to eating healthier.
Choose a plan to match your lifestyle – from four, six, nine or 12 meals per week, for as low as $8.99 a meal.
Disclosure: Entrepreneur may receive a portion of sales revenue if you click one of the above links and buy a product or service. We welcome your feedback. Please contact us at affiliates@entrepreneur.com.