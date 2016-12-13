Give the Gifts That Give Year-Round

Why give only once when you can give multiple times throughout the year? Here are some fun options to consider.

December 13, 2016 6 min read

This article is brought to you by our Affiliates team. We select and share quality products and services we believe our readers would enjoy.

Subscription box services are the hot trend at the moment but, up until now, they were primarily marketed as a commodity that consumers would purchase for themselves.

For this holiday season, consider crossing off your shopping list beyond December and give subscription boxes instead of one-time gifts. Recipients will be delivered a box filled with customized goodies, so they're sure to be pleased with every shipment. How often they receive a box is up to you – it can occur monthly or even by request for certain subscriptions. Many of these services are flexible, so you can find the right frequency to fit your budget.

Check out the variety of subscription services here, which are sure to delight almost everyone on your list. Each of these can be purchased through their corresponding websites, so you may even finish your shopping all at once.