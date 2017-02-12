11 Honoured With National Entrepreneurship Awards

February 12, 2017 7 min read

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has honoured seven winners who are first generation entrepreneurs below the age of 30 years and given recognition to four ecosystem builders with National Entrepreneurship Awards to encourage a culture of youth entrepreneurship across the country.

