10 of the Most Influential African-American Inventors

Also known as the “father of the Super Soaker,” Lonnie Johnson was born in Mobile, Ala., in 1949. With a passion for science and math, Johnson grew up inventing rocket ships in his family’s kitchen, building a go-kart with his brothers and winning first place in a national science competition in high school for a robot named “Linex.” After receiving his master's degree, Johnson worked for the Air Force and NASA.

In 1982, Johnson was developing a heat pump, which ultimately led him to the idea of a pressurized -- but safe -- water gun. He combined PVC pipe, plexiglass and an empty soda bottle, and the Super Soaker, originally named the “Power Drencher,” was born.

Through the years, Johnson revised the water gun, signed a deal with a top development company and began selling Super Soakers in toy stores. After patenting more than 80 other ideas throughout his lifetime, Johnson was inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame in 2000. Today, the Super Soaker remains one of the top toy inventions of all time, with more than 200 million units sold to date.