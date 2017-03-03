The Craziest Things That Have Been Funded on Kickstarter in 2017 -- So Far

Kickstarter is a great way for entrepreneurs to get funding for their out-there ideas. And when it comes to crowdfunding -- no idea is too crazy. You’d be surprised at some of the things people are willing to fund.

In 2014, Zach “Danger” Brown wanted $10 to make a potato salad -- so he started a Kickstarter campaign that wound up raising more than $55,000. From an ostrich pillow to a Grilled Cheesus (i.e. a sandwich press that toasts the face of Jesus in bread) -- you’d be surprised at some of the campaigns that gained traction.

A pen made from air pollution, an origami canoe, a levitating timepiece -- this year, we’ve already started seeing wild campaigns. Check out the craziest Kickstarter campaigns of 2017 -- so far.

Note: Funding amounts are accurate to when this story was published.