12 Quotes From Google's Larry Page on Drive, Success, Creativity and Hard Work

To get you inspired, here are some wise words from the Google co-founder.

March 22, 2017 3 min read

Looking for a little inspiration? Look no further than Google’s Larry Page, one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all-time.

Related: 22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

Now the CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, Page is the brains behind today’s most-used search engine (along with Sergey Brin, of course). On top of his incredible knowledge and ingenuity, Page is a forward-thinking, fierce visionary. By dreaming big, working hard and taking risks, Page is a perfect role model for any aspiring entrepreneur -- and he can also teach you a thing or two about running a successful business.

Check out these 12 Larry Page quotes on motivation, leadership, failure and more.