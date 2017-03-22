12 Quotes From Google's Larry Page on Drive, Success, Creativity and Hard Work
Looking for a little inspiration? Look no further than Google’s Larry Page, one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all-time.
Now the CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, Page is the brains behind today’s most-used search engine (along with Sergey Brin, of course). On top of his incredible knowledge and ingenuity, Page is a forward-thinking, fierce visionary. By dreaming big, working hard and taking risks, Page is a perfect role model for any aspiring entrepreneur -- and he can also teach you a thing or two about running a successful business.
Check out these 12 Larry Page quotes on motivation, leadership, failure and more.
On motivation
On leadership
On hard work
On the future
"Lots of companies don't succeed over time. What do they fundamentally do wrong? They usually miss the future. I try to focus on that: What is the future really going to be?"
On dreams
On risk
On success
On getting started
On opportunity
"When a really great dream shows up, grab it!" -- Larry Page
