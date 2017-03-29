The Biggest Facepalm Moments of 2017

We’ve all been there -- the moment where your palm hits your face with regret. But once it’s done, it’s done and the damage could be hard to repair.

Easily one of the biggest facepalms of the year occurred at the Oscars, when the wrong movie was announced for Best Picture. A tech for Gorillaz also had an oops moment when he set his password as “2017,” leading to Reddit users leaking the band's new music. Or there's Zara advertising its new denim for “curvy” women using rail-thin models.

Related: Biggest Social Media Fails of 2017

Sure, these things happen, and they will continue to, but is it too much to ask to try a little harder? Check out some of 2017’s most memorable facepalm moments.