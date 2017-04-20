10 Thomas Edison Quotes to Inspire and Motivate You

One of the greatest inventors ever had a lot to say during his time.

April 20, 2017

Known for his hard work ethic, perseverance and ingenuity, Thomas Edison is one of the greatest, most recognized inventors of all time. From the light bulb to the phonograph, throughout his lifetime Edison held over 1,000 U.S. patents in his name, not to mention hundreds of others around the world.

His major contributions to electricity and power, motion picture, sound recording and even the X-ray machine changed and molded the world that we live in today. Along with his many achievements, Edison’s mindset and work ethic also propelled him to success.

There’s a lot you can learn from this creative genius.

Check out these 10 quotes to motivate and inspire you.