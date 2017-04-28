The Weirdest Things People Agree to in Terms of Service

How much do you actually read before you click 'I agree'?

April 28, 2017 6 min read

Who here among us would voluntarily spend 30 minutes sifting through legalese? We have to wonder whether even the most astute legal minds actually read through the entirety of the terms of service that pops up on their phones after a new software update.

But the fact of the matter is, even though many online services are free, simple and easy to use, the companies behind them collect our information as part of the deal and possible distribute it in ways that we might find unprincipled, as evidenced by the recent controversy that cropped up around subscription digest service Unroll.me and its relationship with Uber.

So what are you actually saying yes to when you breeze through that tiny print and click the agree button? We took a look at some of the most popular apps and services from Airbnb to Netflix and identified some of the more unusual elements of their terms of service.

We also want to hear from you. What’s some of the weirder terms of service you’ve come across?