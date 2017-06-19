10 Instagram Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
As a social channel that garners more than 700 million monthly users, Instagram is a great source for inspiration and motivation. That is, if you’re following the right people.
Fill up your feed with motivational quotes, inspiring stories and exciting videos by following some of the latest and greatest in the industry -- as well as some lesser-known names. Check out these 10 Instagram accounts that every entrepreneur should be following.
Gary Vaynerchuk, @garyvee
A post shared by Gary Vay-Ner-Chuk (@garyvee) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT
Tony Robbins, @tonyrobbins
A post shared by Tony Robbins (@tonyrobbins) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:27am PDT
Brene Brown, @brenebrown
Brene Brown is an academic, bestselling author and acclaimed public speaker. She studies human emotions and has one of the most popular Ted Talks of all time, “The power of vulnerability.” She trains people to be brave, authentic and effective leaders. To her 554,000-plus Instagram followers, she shares some of her favorite things (such as food, books and idols), motivational quotes and photos and fun images that show her balanced and healthy lifestyle.
A post shared by Brené Brown (@brenebrown) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PST
Peter Voogd, @peterjvoogd
A post shared by Peter Voogd (@peterjvoogd) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT
Gabby Bernstein, @gabbybernstein
A post shared by Gabrielle Bernstein (@gabbybernstein) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:14am PDT
Lewis Howes, @lewishowes
With his hit podcast, Lewis Howes provides the world with a free source of motivation -- and his Instagram account is not different. To his 321,000 followers, the entrepreneur, author and former pro athlete shares inspirational stories, quotes and videos to help get you to pursue your dreams.
A post shared by Lewis Howes (@lewishowes) on May 31, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT
Arvin Lal, @arvinsworld
A post shared by Arvin (@arvinsworld) on Feb 7, 2016 at 7:32pm PST
Caleb Maddix, @calebmaddix
A post shared by ? (@calebmaddix) on May 17, 2017 at 8:31am PDT
Gerard Adams, @gerardadams
The co-founder of Elite Daily and now the “millennial mentor,” Gerard Adams is on a mission to empower others to be successful. He seeks to help mentor aspiring entrepreneurs and share his business knowledge with the rest of the world through his video series, Leaders Create Leaders (distributed on Entrepreneur Network), and his social channels. Followed by more than 301,000 Instagram users, Adams shares what he’s up to, inspirational videos and quotes.
A post shared by G (@gerardadams) on Nov 22, 2016 at 11:56am PST
Sara Blakely, @sarablakely
A post shared by Sara Blakely (@sarablakely) on Apr 9, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT