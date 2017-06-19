Instagram

10 Instagram Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Follow

If you're following the right people, Instagram can be a great source for inspiration.
Image credit: Thomas Trutschel | Getty Images
5 min read

As a social channel that garners more than 700 million monthly users, Instagram is a great source for inspiration and motivation. That is, if you’re following the right people.

Fill up your feed with motivational quotes, inspiring stories and exciting videos by following some of the latest and greatest in the industry -- as well as some lesser-known names. Check out these 10 Instagram accounts that every entrepreneur should be following.  

Gary Vaynerchuk, @garyvee

Image credit: @garyvee
Serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, international speaker and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk is one of the most inspirational business leaders of our time. His outgoing, ruthless personality pushes his followers to be their best. With 1.7 million-plus followers, his Instagram account is full of motivational quotes, videos and lessons to help you launch a business and pursue your passions.
 

Tony Robbins, @tonyrobbins

Image credit: @tonyrobbins
Businessman, bestselling author, life coach and thought leader Tony Robbins seeks to empower people to achieve their dreams. He’s become one of the most recognized faces in leadership coaching, helping people around the world reach their maximum potential. His Instagram has garnered much attention with its 1.4 million followers because it’s not only a source for inspiration with motivational quotes and videos, but it also gives you a glimpse at Robbins's personal life.
 

Brene Brown, @brenebrown

Image credit: @brenebrown

Brene Brown is an academic, bestselling author and acclaimed public speaker. She studies human emotions and has one of the most popular Ted Talks of all time, “The power of vulnerability.” She trains people to be brave, authentic and effective leaders. To her 554,000-plus Instagram followers, she shares some of her favorite things (such as food, books and idols), motivational quotes and photos and fun images that show her balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Peter Voogd, @peterjvoogd

Image credit: @peterjvoogd
If you’re looking for some daily motivation, look no further. Entrepreneur and bestselling author Peter Voogd’s Instagram is a one-stop shop for inspirational quotes on entrepreneurship, following your dreams, bouncing back from failure and more. With 61,000 followers, his Instagram seems like an undiscovered gold mine for daily advice.
 

Gabby Bernstein, @gabbybernstein

Image credit: @gabbybernstein
Named “a new thought leader” by Oprah Winfrey, Gabby Bernstein is an author, life coach and motivational speaker. She teaches people the power of self-love and a balanced lifestyle. Her bubbly and positive personality shines through her Instagram posts with inspiring quotes, pictures from her life, relaxing scenic images and some of her favorite books.
Lewis Howes, @lewishowes

Image credit: @lewishowes

With his hit podcast, Lewis Howes provides the world with a free source of motivation -- and his Instagram account is not different. To his 321,000 followers, the entrepreneur, author and former pro athlete shares inspirational stories, quotes and videos to help get you to pursue your dreams.

 

Arvin Lal, @arvinsworld

Image credit: @arvinsworld
Arvin Lal is an entrepreneur who launched health supplement company Shredz Supplements. He’s passionate, disciplined and motivated, and uses Instagram to brand himself and teach others to be their best selves. With more than 887,000 followers, Lal shares motivational quotes, updates on what he’s doing and other catchy images that will get your heart pumping.
 

Caleb Maddix, @calebmaddix

Image credit: @calebmaddix
Caleb Maddix is 15-years-old and he’s already an author of six books, an entrepreneur and a social media influencer. Voted in Forbes’ Top 30 Under 30, there’s much to learn from the teenager, and his Instagram is a great place to start. With approximately 50,000 followers, his Instagram is full of inspiring quotes, helpful videos and touching stories.
 

Gerard Adams, @gerardadams

Image credit: @gerardadams

The co-founder of Elite Daily and now the “millennial mentor,” Gerard Adams is on a mission to empower others to be successful. He seeks to help mentor aspiring entrepreneurs and share his business knowledge with the rest of the world through his video series, Leaders Create Leaders (distributed on Entrepreneur Network), and his social channels. Followed by more than 301,000 Instagram users, Adams shares what he’s up to, inspirational videos and quotes.

Sara Blakely, @sarablakely

Image credit: @sarablakely
A mother of four and the inventor of Spanx, Sara Blakely lives a busy life and shares it with her 47,000 followers on Instagram. Blakely is funny, outgoing and driven and she demonstrates her quirky personality and go-getter persona through funny images, her whereabouts and personal stories.
 

