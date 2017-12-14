28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More

Need some motivation? Take it from the pros.

December 14, 2017 5 min read

From Thomas Edison to Barbara Corcoran and Barack Obama, who better to turn to for inspiration than those who have already achieved and contributed so much?

It’s safe to say the inventor behind one of the world’s greatest creations -- the lightbulb -- can teach you a thing or two about success. Or how about the brains behind one of today’s largest social networks, Mark Zuckerberg? By following in the footsteps of these leaders, you’re one step close to reaching your dreams.

Whether you’re a college grad, an aspiring entrepreneur or someone stuck in a rut, turn to the pros for some guidance.

Check out these 28 quotes on success from Larry Page, Sheryl Sandberg, Albert Einstein and more.