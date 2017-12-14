Project Grow

28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More

Need some motivation? Take it from the pros.
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
From Thomas Edison to Barbara Corcoran and Barack Obama, who better to turn to for inspiration than those who have already achieved and contributed so much?

It’s safe to say the inventor behind one of the world’s greatest creations -- the lightbulb -- can teach you a thing or two about success. Or how about the brains behind one of today’s largest social networks, Mark Zuckerberg? By following in the footsteps of these leaders, you’re one step close to reaching your dreams.

Whether you’re a college grad, an aspiring entrepreneur or someone stuck in a rut, turn to the pros for some guidance.

Check out these 28 quotes on success from Larry Page, Sheryl Sandberg, Albert Einstein and more. 

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

"The most important thing that entrepreneurs should do is pick something they care about, work on it, but don't actually commit to turning it into a company until it actually works." -- Mark Zuckerberg
Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran

"The difference between successful people and others is how long they spend time feeling sorry for themselves." -- Barbara Corcoran 

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

"Without an open mind, you can never be a great success." -- Martha Stewart 
Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison

"Everything comes to him who hustles while he waits." -- Thomas Edison 
Larry Page

Larry Page

"You're probably on the right track if you feel like a sidewalk work during a rainstorm." -- Larry Page 
Shery Sandberg

Shery Sandberg

"You will be defined not just by what you achieve, but by how you survive." -- Sheryl Sandberg 

Barack Obama

Barack Obama

"If you work hard and meet your responsibilities, you can get ahead, no matter where you come from, what you look like or who you love." -- Barack Obama 
Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein

"Know where to find the information and how to use it. That's the secret of success." -- Albert Einstein 
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don't do too many things wrong." -- Warren Buffett
Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"People who succeed at the highest level are not lucky; they're doing something differently than everyone else." -- Tony Robbins 
Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Life is one strong, long string of character-defining moments." -- Steven Spielberg 
Steve Case

Steve Case

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"It's stunning to me what kind of an imact even one person can have if they have the right passion, perspective and are able to alight the interest of a great team." -- Steve Case 
Sergey Brin

Sergey Brin

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Obviously everyone wants to be successful, but I want to be looked back on as being very innovative, very trusted and ethical and ultimately making a big difference in the world." -- Sergey Brin 
Richard Branson

Richard Branson

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"We should all aim to look back at life with no what-ifs and be proud of what we've achieved." -- Richard Branson 
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"The fundamental key to success is what you believe is true for yourself." -- Oprah Winfrey 
Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Success isn't about how your life looks to others, it's about how it feels to you. We realized that being successful isn't about being impressive, it's about being inspired. That's what it means to be true to yourself." -- Michelle Obama 
Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Once you have found out what you love to do, there is only one goal. How can you be the best in the world at it. It doesn't matter if you are a filing clerk, an athlete, an accountant or a bartender. All that matters is that you do whatever you can to be the best." -- Mark Cuban 
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"You have to be unique, and different, and shine in your own way." -- Lady Gaga 
Joan Rivers

Joan Rivers

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"I succeeded by saying what everyone else is thinking." -- Joan Rivers
J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"The discipline involved in finishing a piece of creative work is something on which you can truly pride yourself." -- J.K. Rowling 
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"A company shouldn't get addicted to being shiny, because shiny doesn't last." -- Jeff Bezos 
Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Success is never accidental." -- Jack Dorsey 
Daniel Lubetzky

Daniel Lubetzky

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"When things are going well, you run the danger of starting to think your success is inevitable." -- Daniel Lubetzky 
Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different." -- Coco Chanel 
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"If you're good, you're always looking over your shoulder." -- Bruce Springsteen 
Bill Gates

Bill Gates

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose." -- Bill Gates
Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Being good in business is the most fascinating kind of art. Making money is art and working is art and good business is the best art." -- Andy Warhol 
Tim Cook

Tim Cook

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Winning has never been about making the most." -- Tim Cook
