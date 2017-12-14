Project Grow
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Need some motivation? Take it from the pros.
Image credit:
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
December 14, 2017
5 min read
From Thomas Edison to
Barbara Corcoran and Barack Obama, who better to turn to for inspiration than those who have already achieved and contributed so much?
It’s safe to say the inventor behind one of the world’s greatest creations -- the lightbulb -- can teach you a thing or two about success. Or how about the brains behind one of today’s largest social networks, Mark Zuckerberg? By following in the footsteps of these leaders, you’re one step close to reaching your dreams.
Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From the Fearless Jeff Bezos
Whether you’re a college grad, an aspiring entrepreneur or someone stuck in a rut, turn to the pros for some guidance.
Check out these 28 quotes on success from Larry Page, Sheryl Sandberg, Albert Einstein and more.
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Mark Zuckerberg
"The most important thing that entrepreneurs should do is pick something they care about, work on it, but don't actually commit to turning it into a company until it actually works." -- Mark Zuckerberg
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Barbara Corcoran
"The difference between successful people and others is how long they spend time feeling sorry for themselves." -- Barbara Corcoran
Related: 10 Coco Chanel Quotes to Push You Towards Success
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Martha Stewart
"Without an open mind, you can never be a great success." -- Martha Stewart
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Thomas Edison
"Everything comes to him who hustles while he waits." -- Thomas Edison
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Larry Page
"You're probably on the right track if you feel like a sidewalk work during a rainstorm." -- Larry Page
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Barack Obama
"If you work hard and meet your responsibilities, you can get ahead, no matter where you come from, what you look like or who you love." -- Barack Obama
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Albert Einstein
"Know where to find the information and how to use it. That's the secret of success." -- Albert Einstein
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Warren Buffett
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don't do too many things wrong." -- Warren Buffett
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Tony Robbins
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"People who succeed at the highest level are not lucky; they're doing something differently than everyone else." -- Tony Robbins
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Steven Spielberg
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"Life is one strong, long string of character-defining moments." -- Steven Spielberg
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Steve Case
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"It's stunning to me what kind of an imact even one person can have if they have the right passion, perspective and are able to alight the interest of a great team." -- Steve Case
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Sergey Brin
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"Obviously everyone wants to be successful, but I want to be looked back on as being very innovative, very trusted and ethical and ultimately making a big difference in the world." -- Sergey Brin
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Richard Branson
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"We should all aim to look back at life with no what-ifs and be proud of what we've achieved." -- Richard Branson
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Oprah Winfrey
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"The fundamental key to success is what you believe is true for yourself." -- Oprah Winfrey
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Michelle Obama
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"Success isn't about how your life looks to others, it's about how it feels to you. We realized that being successful isn't about being impressive, it's about being inspired. That's what it means to be true to yourself." -- Michelle Obama
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Mark Cuban
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"Once you have found out what you love to do, there is only one goal. How can you be the best in the world at it. It doesn't matter if you are a filing clerk, an athlete, an accountant or a bartender. All that matters is that you do whatever you can to be the best." -- Mark Cuban
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Lady Gaga
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"You have to be unique, and different, and shine in your own way." -- Lady Gaga
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Joan Rivers
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"I succeeded by saying what everyone else is thinking." -- Joan Rivers
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
J.K. Rowling
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"The discipline involved in finishing a piece of creative work is something on which you can truly pride yourself." -- J.K. Rowling
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Jeff Bezos
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"A company shouldn't get addicted to being shiny, because shiny doesn't last." -- Jeff Bezos
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Jack Dorsey
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"Success is never accidental." -- Jack Dorsey
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Daniel Lubetzky
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"When things are going well, you run the danger of starting to think your success is inevitable." -- Daniel Lubetzky
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Coco Chanel
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different." -- Coco Chanel
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Bruce Springsteen
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"If you're good, you're always looking over your shoulder." -- Bruce Springsteen
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Bill Gates
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose." -- Bill Gates
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Andy Warhol
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"Being good in business is the most fascinating kind of art. Making money is art and working is art and good business is the best art." -- Andy Warhol
28 Quotes on Success From Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and More
Tim Cook
Image credit:
Entrepreneur
"Winning has never been about making the most." -- Tim Cook