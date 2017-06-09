MySpace Millionaire Tom Has Turned Into a Globetrotting Photographer -- Check Out His Photos

Ever wonder where your first MySpace friend is now? He's been pretty much everywhere.

No one can forget the ultimate social network of the early 2000s: MySpace. It was the site that let you customize your profile with music, pick and choose who your "top 8" best friends were and post your bathroom selfies. Getting started with MySpace was easy too, because right from the beginning of setting up an account, you already had your first friend: Tom.

MySpace founder Tom Anderson, better known as "MySpace Tom," was the face of the company and for a while, number one on every user's top friends.

Launched in 2003, the company was bought by News Corp. in 2005 for $580 million. Anderson continued to head the then-largest social media site in the world, but eventually decided to take the money and run, retiring in 2009.

"For years it literally meant no work -- I just didn't want to spend one minute doing something for money," Anderson shared with Business Insider.

So, where has the MySpace millionaire been since? Apparently everywhere. After leaving MySpace, Anderson pursued architecture, designing dream houses around the country. Now he's traveling the world as a photographer.

That's right, "MySpace Tom" is a digital nomad, globetrotting and taking photographs of his journeys, which he shares on Instagram. And he doesn't waste time: just in the past year he's visited "Peru, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Hawaii, Japan, China, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and virtually every northwest and southwest state," he told BI.

