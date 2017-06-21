The 10 Best Airports in the World

If you need to travel for business, try using these airports to make your flights a little easier.

June 21, 2017 4 min read

Tired of missing flights or being treated like another piece of luggage whenever you have to fly for travel? AirHelp.com recently released their 2017 rankings of the best airports in the world based on three basic categories: on-time performance, quality of service and passenger sentiment. Of the 13 major U.S. airports, only two finished in the top half of their rankings, while 11 were considered subpar.

Start the slideshow to figure out which one managed to sneak into the top 10 and learn why so many other countries seem to be doing a better job of getting their customers from point A to B.

