A Quick Look Inside Quikr
Quikr decided to move their headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru in 2015, to explore the emerging tech talent pool of the city. Situated behind a Godzillasized Manyata Tech Park, an old government factory and its adjoining area were renovated to design the campus. Often compared to Facebook, its open and non congested atmosphere helps employees to work at ease. Since a lot of work happens over calls, the employees are often seen walk and talk across the fitness-friendly campus.