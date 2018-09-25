Office Space

Snowboard Giant Burton's Headquarters Are Big on Dogs, Gardening and Snow Days
Company Culture

Snowboard Giant Burton's Headquarters Are Big on Dogs, Gardening and Snow Days

When there's fresh powder on the ground, the snowboard-brand's team ditches the office and hits the slopes.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's New HQ
Amazon

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's New HQ

Would you like to work in a tree house?
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Use Colored Lights to Stay Productive
Color

How Entrepreneurs Can Use Colored Lights to Stay Productive

Colors in your workspace aren't just for Christmas anymore. They actually have a surprising impact on focus and creativity.
James Parsons | 5 min read
Evernote's Silicon Valley Headquarters Offer Company-Wide Collaboration (and Lego-Building Classes)
Office Space

Evernote's Silicon Valley Headquarters Offer Company-Wide Collaboration (and Lego-Building Classes)

The open space and cross-departmental gatherings creates an office culture where colleagues are constantly learning from each other.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Why This Lifestyle Subscription Company Prides Itself on Thinking Outside of the Box
Office Tour

Why This Lifestyle Subscription Company Prides Itself on Thinking Outside of the Box

FabFitFun invites creativity and flexible personalities into its office space.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
How Your Office Space Is Stunting Your Company's Creativity
Office Space

How Your Office Space Is Stunting Your Company's Creativity

You must give team members the space they need.
Janet Comenos | 5 min read
Rent the Runway's New Office Space Reminds Employees 'Everyone Deserves a Cinderella Experience'
Office Space

Rent the Runway's New Office Space Reminds Employees 'Everyone Deserves a Cinderella Experience'

The newly renovated Manhattan headquarters is made for work but built like a fashionista fairy tale.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
6 Companies With Amazing Office Layouts to Inspire Your Office Redesign
Office Space

6 Companies With Amazing Office Layouts to Inspire Your Office Redesign

Wide open spaces, a petting zoo, a napping space? What will it take to make your employees stay forever?
Anna Johansson | 4 min read
Inside Richard Branson's New Cruise-Line Startup
Office Space

Inside Richard Branson's New Cruise-Line Startup

The Florida headquarters has shuffleboard (of course) and a fresh new culture.
Kristin Hunt | 4 min read
No Office? No Problem. 4 Reasons CEOs Should Sit With Their Teams
Leadership Strategy

No Office? No Problem. 4 Reasons CEOs Should Sit With Their Teams

Forgoing a corner office creates a more collaborative, innovative workplace.
Sanjay Beri | 5 min read
