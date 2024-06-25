Get All Access for $5/mo

There's no reason to leave any corner of your office without inspiration. While you might use the flatscreen hanging from the wall to run presentations and field team-wide video calls, it also might spend a lot of time in the OFF position, idly sitting blank and uninspired. To sidestep that reality, you can try this limited-time deal.

Pick up Dreamscreens to turn your TV into a 4K digital art gallery. It's on sale for only $31.97 (reg. $49). This plug-and-play device can simply be inserted into any smart TV's USB slot, and from there, it can showcase a wide range of high-definition images.

The Dreamscreens Dream Art Collection features over 500 of the most famous and beloved paintings from throughout history. Each of them is available to set on the screen in either a standard screen format, which preserves the painting's original size and dimensions with black bars, or a widescreen version that fills the entire screen with the painting.

Its ability to showcase these images in stunning 4K resolution will help keep presentations as top-notch as possible for your fellow workers, as well as any visiting clients or collaborators.

Conveniently, this digital art gallery comes compatible with most smart TVs and digital frames. Keep inspiration at the forefront of your entrepreneurial approach, and add some Van Gogh, da Vinci, and Michelangelo to the office for an affordable rate with this special deal.

Get yourself or your team a Dreamscreens 4K Digital Art Gallery on sale for $31.97 (reg. $49).

