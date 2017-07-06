What You'll Really Earn on Uber, Airbnb and TaskRabbit Every Month

Ever wonder how much people working in the gig economy make?

July 6, 2017 3 min read

Whether it’s to help pay the bills or have a little extra spending money, the gig economy -- which includes platforms such as Uber, Airbnb and TaskRabbit -- empowers people to earn extra cash on their own terms.

However, did you ever wonder how much these side hustlers are really raking in every month? Loan provider Earnest recently analyzed the loan applications of tens of thousands people to uncover the average monthly sums people in the gig economy earn.

People renting out their homes or rooms on Airbnb is one of the most profitable ways to earn some extra cash, with the median monthly earnings coming in around $440. The next most profitable side hustle according to Earnest's study is driving for Lyft, which can net you an extra $210 a month.

From selling your crafts on Etsy to delivering food to people in your neighborhood, there are a number of ways people are making money in the gig economy. Here are the median monthly earnings of these gig workers.