What You'll Really Earn on Uber, Airbnb and TaskRabbit Every Month
Whether it’s to help pay the bills or have a little extra spending money, the gig economy -- which includes platforms such as Uber, Airbnb and TaskRabbit -- empowers people to earn extra cash on their own terms.
However, did you ever wonder how much these side hustlers are really raking in every month? Loan provider Earnest recently analyzed the loan applications of tens of thousands people to uncover the average monthly sums people in the gig economy earn.
People renting out their homes or rooms on Airbnb is one of the most profitable ways to earn some extra cash, with the median monthly earnings coming in around $440. The next most profitable side hustle according to Earnest's study is driving for Lyft, which can net you an extra $210 a month.
From selling your crafts on Etsy to delivering food to people in your neighborhood, there are a number of ways people are making money in the gig economy. Here are the median monthly earnings of these gig workers.
Airbnb, $440
Lyft, $210
Uber, $155
The next ride-sharing job to earn your some extra monthly cash is Uber. However, the average Uber driver makes $55 less than your average Lyft driver, with a $155 median monthly earning.
TaskRabbit, $110
DoorDash, $100
The on-demand restaurant delivery service DoorDash is another way people are putting some extra cash in their pockets. Delivering food from local restaurants to users around your neighborhood or city can bring in around $100 every month.
Postmates, $70
Getaround, $70
Getaround is an online car sharing service that lets people rent cars from private owners. While the job doesn’t require much work -- you just need a car -- it is helping some people in the gig economy make around $70 each month.
