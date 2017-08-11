Project Grow

7 Inspirational Quotes From Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock

The acclaimed filmmaker isn't all murder and thrill.

1. On getting started.

2. On leadership.

3. On passion.

4. On ideas.

5. On motivation.

6. On life.

7. On being unique.

Often referred to as the "master of suspense," there's much to learn from the acclaimed filmmaker, Alfred Hitchcock. From The Birds to Psycho to Rear Window, he's the brains behind some of the most popular -- and spooky -- movies of the 20th century. With over 50 years in show biz, Hitchcock led the way in defining the genres of suspense and psychological thrillers.

However, he's not all murder and shrill. In fact, there's much more behind the creative and twisted brain of Alfred Hitchcock. And there are a few things entrepreneurs can learn from the film pioneer.

From leadership to passion to motivation, check out these seven Hitchcock quotes.

"There is no terror in a bang, only in the anticipation of it." -- Alfred Hitchcock

"If I won't be myself, who will?" -- Alfred Hitchcock

"Do you remember the fun we had when we started all those years ago? We didn't have any money then, did we? We didn't have any time, either. But we took risks." -- Alfred Hitchcock

"Ideas come from everything." -- Alfred Hitchcock

"The only way to get rid of my fears is to make films about them." -- Alfred Hitchcock

"What is drama but life with the dull bits cut out." -- Alfred Hitchcock

"Fear isn't so difficult to understand. After all, weren't we all frightened as children? Nothing has changed since Little Red Riding Hood faced the big bad wolf. What frightens us today is exactly the same sort of thing that frightened us yesterday. It's just a different wolf. This fright complex is rooted in every individual." -- Alfred Hitchcock

