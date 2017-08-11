7 Inspirational Quotes From Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock

Often referred to as the "master of suspense," there's much to learn from the acclaimed filmmaker, Alfred Hitchcock. From The Birds to Psycho to Rear Window, he's the brains behind some of the most popular -- and spooky -- movies of the 20th century. With over 50 years in show biz, Hitchcock led the way in defining the genres of suspense and psychological thrillers.

Related: 10 Thought-Provoking Quotes From the One-of-a-Kind Artist Andy Warhol

However, he's not all murder and shrill. In fact, there's much more behind the creative and twisted brain of Alfred Hitchcock. And there are a few things entrepreneurs can learn from the film pioneer.

From leadership to passion to motivation, check out these seven Hitchcock quotes.