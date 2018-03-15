Feeling Stuck? Here Are 34 Quotes on Creativity from the World's Most Inspirational Leaders.

To be successful, you've got to think outside the box.

To be successful as an entrepreneur, you’ve got to have a unique and different idea -- something that makes you stand out from the rest. Of course, discovering that one thing that makes you special is no easy task. That’s why you’ve got to be creative and think outside the box.

Every successful leader or entrepreneur has used creativity to help them get to where they are today. In fact, creativity is a core component to anyone’s success. Take a look at J.K. Rowling -- using creativity and imagination, she created a successful franchise full of witches and wizards. Or how about Steve Jobs? Without creatively thinking about the simplest, sleekest way to create products for consumers, Apple would have never been born.

From Jeff Bezos to Coco Chanel, check out these quotes on creativity from some of the most inspirational leaders today.