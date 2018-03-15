Project Grow

Feeling Stuck? Here Are 34 Quotes on Creativity from the World's Most Inspirational Leaders.

To be successful, you've got to think outside the box.
Image credit: Anthony Harvey | Getty Images
5 min read

To be successful as an entrepreneur, you’ve got to have a unique and different idea -- something that makes you stand out from the rest. Of course, discovering that one thing that makes you special is no easy task. That’s why you’ve got to be creative and think outside the box.

Every successful leader or entrepreneur has used creativity to help them get to where they are today. In fact, creativity is a core component to anyone’s success. Take a look at J.K. Rowling -- using creativity and imagination, she created a successful franchise full of witches and wizards. Or how about Steve Jobs? Without creatively thinking about the simplest, sleekest way to create products for consumers, Apple would have never been born.

From Jeff Bezos to Coco Chanel, check out these quotes on creativity from some of the most inspirational leaders today.

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban
"Creating opportunities means looking where others are not." -- Mark Cuban
Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison
"To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk." -- Thomas Edison
Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran
"Use your imagination to fill in the blanks." -- Barbara Corcoran
Richard Branson

Richard Branson
"The most talented, thought-provoking, game-changing people are never normal." -- Richard Branson
Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs

"Stay hungry. Stay foolish." -- Steve Jobs

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart
"It's all about new techniques -- simplifying old techniques and consolidating steps. Making things go faster, but not worse." -- Martha Stewart
Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg
"Replace fear with curiosity." -- Steven Spielberg
Elon Musk

Elon Musk
"There's a tremendous bias against taking risks. Everyone is trying to optimize their ass-covering." -- Elon Musk
Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock
"Ideas come from everything." -- Alfred Hitchcock
Larry Page

Larry Page
"If you're not doing some things that are crazy, then you're doing the wrong things." -- Larry Page
J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling

"Many prefer not to exercise their imaginations at all. They choose to remain comfortably within the bounds of their own experience, never troubling to wonder how it would feel to have been born other than they are." -- J.K. Rowling

Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel
"My life didn't please me, so I created my life." -- Coco Chanel
Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol
"Art is what you can get away with." -- Andy Warhol
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos
"One of the only ways to get out a tight box is to invent your way out." -- Jeff Bezos
Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein

"The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination." -- Albert Einstein 

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks." -- Warren Buffett
Tim Ferriss

Tim Ferriss
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Creativity is an infinite resource. The more you spend, the more you have." -- Tim Ferriss
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Ignore all the hatred and criticism. Live for what you create and die protecting it." -- Lady Gaga
Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"It's your unlimited power to create and to love that can make the biggest difference in the quality of your life." -- Tony Robbins
Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Expect the unexpected. And whenever possible, be the unexpected." -- Jack Dorsey
Steve Case

Steve Case
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"All great ideas start as weird ideas. What now seems obvious, early on, is not obvious to anybody." -- Steve Case
Pope Francis

Pope Francis
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Big cities bring together all the different ways which we human beings have discovered to express the meaning of life, wherever we may be." -- Pope Francis
Bill Gates

Bill Gates
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Humanity's greatest advances are not in its discoveries, but in how those discoveries are applied to reduce inequity." -- Bill Gates
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"When it comes to luck, you make your own." -- Bruce Springsteen
Tim Cook

Tim Cook
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"You don't have to choose between doing good and doing well it's a false choice, today more than ever." -- Tim Cook
Daniel Lubetzky

Daniel Lubetzky
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"If you can find a purpose that defines you and imbues you with meaning, then channeling that passion and energy toward your business or vocation can be a source of new invincibility." -- Daniel Lubetzky 
Paul Allen

Paul Allen
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"From technology to science to music to art, I'm inspired by those who've blurred the boundaries, who've looked at the possibilities and said, 'What if...?'" -- Paul Allen
Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Your legacy is being written by yourself. Make the right decisions." -- Gary Vaynerchuk
Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it or work around it." -- Michael Jordan
Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"We're all different people and we're allowed to be different from one another. If someone ever says you're weird, say thank you." -- Ellen Degeneres
Michael Dell

Michael Dell
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Ideas are a commodity. Execution of them is not." -- Michael Dell
Daymond John

Daymond John
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"A savvy entrepreneur will not always look for investment money first." -- Daymond John
Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"I start a lot more songs than I finish, because I realize when I get into them, they're no good. I don't throw them away, I just put them away, store them get them out of sight." -- Johnny Cash
Phil Knight

Phil Knight
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Seek a calling, even if you don't know what that means, seek it. If you're following your calling, the fatigue will will be easier to bear, the disappointments will be fuel, the highs will be like nothing you've ever felt." -- Phil Knight 
