13 Fun Facts That Will Make Your 'About Me' A Lot Less Boring

June 23, 2014

Too many business owners write professional bios that are the literary equivalent of sleeping pills.

Don't fall into the same trap of writing only about your professional history. Include a few fun facts about your personal life, like this one: I know all the words to the opening song on Talent Roundup Day (Friday) on the Mickey Mouse Club from the 1950s. When I mentioned this in a blog post, I was deluged with comments, especially from Baby Boomers who remember the show.

Trivia like that gives people an unexpected and sometimes humorous look at your personal side, quirks and all. Whether you're updating your LinkedIn profile or creating an About Me for your website, be sure to weave in fun facts or include a separate section at the end called "Fun Facts You Didn't Know About Me." If you do public speaking, weave them into your introductions. Authors, tuck a page of fun facts into your media kit. You can even include this personal trivia in short profiles for things like your Chamber of Commerce directory.

Here are 13 ideas to get you started.