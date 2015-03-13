Project Grow
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Image credit:
Apple | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
March 13, 2015
8 min read
Opinions expressed by
Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Every entrepreneur knows that the success of their business ultimately rests on their shoulders. Yes, the product you build and the team you hire are important, but your ability to lead is what carries your company.
With that kind of pressure, it’s easy to feel stressed, lonely and overwhelmed at times. Every great leader has faced a challenge that defined their greatness, which is why we often turn to their advice when needed.
Whether you’re an entrepreneur, business owner, or team leader, here are 50 inspirational quotes on leadership for when you need a little pep talk.
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
A leader takes people where they want to go
"A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don't necessarily want to go, but ought to be." – Rosalynn Carter
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
A leader is best
“A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.” -
Lao Tzu
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
It's hard to lead
"It's hard to lead a cavalry charge if you think you look funny on a horse." -
Adlai E. Stevenson II
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Great leaders are almost always
"Great leaders are almost always great simplifiers, who can cut through argument, debate, and doubt to offer a solution everybody can understand." –
Colin Powell
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
The first responsibility of a leader is to
“The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality. The last is to say thank you. In between, the leader is a servant.” -
Max DePree
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
If your actions inspire
"If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader." – John Quincy Adams
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
A leader is
“A leader is a dealer in hope.” -
Napoleon Bonaparte
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
A leader...is like a shepherd
"A leader...is like a shepherd. He stays behind the flock, letting the most nimble go out ahead, whereupon the others follow, not realizing that all along they are being directed from behind." -
Nelson Mandela
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
He who has never learned
“He who has never learned to obey cannot be a good commander.” -
Aristotle
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Leadership is the art
"Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it." -
Dwight D. Eisenhower
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
As we look ahead
"As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others." –
Bill Gates
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
A good leader is a person who takes a little more
“A good leader is a person who takes a little more than his share of the blame and a little less than his share of the credit." -
John Maxwell
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Become the kind of leader that people would follow
“Become the kind of leader that people would follow voluntarily; even if you had no title or position.” -
Brian Tracy
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
The leaders who offer blood, toil, tears
"The leaders who offer blood, toil, tears and sweat always get more out of their followers than those who offer safety and a good time. When it comes to the pinch, human beings are heroic." –
George Orwell
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
I start each day by telling myself
“I start each day by telling myself what a positive influence I am on this world.” -
Peter Daisyme
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Earn
“Earn your leadership every day." -
Michael Jordan
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Before you are a leader
"Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others." –
Jack Welch
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Leadership is lifting a person’s vision
“Leadership is lifting a person’s vision to high sights, the raising of a person’s performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations.” -
Peter Drucker
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
My job is not to be easy on people
"My job is not to be easy on people. My job is to take these great people we have and to push them and make them even better." -
Steve Jobs
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
The led must not be compelled
"The led must not be compelled. They must be able to choose their own leader." –
Albert Einstein
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Great leaders find ways
“Great leaders find ways to connect with their people and help them fulfill their potential.” - Steven J. Stowell
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
To have long-term success
"To have long-term success as a coach or in any position of leadership, you have to be obsessed in some way." -
Pat Riley
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
If you think you are leading
"If you think you are leading and turn around to see no one following, then you are just taking a walk." –
Benjamin Hooks
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
The challenge of leadership is to be strong
“The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humor, but without folly.” -
Jim Rohn
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
A man who wants to lead
"A man who wants to lead the orchestra must turn his back on the crowd." -
Max Lucado
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
To do great things is difficul
“To do great things is difficult; but to command great things is more difficult.” -
Friedrich Nietzsche
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
It is absolutely necessary...
"It is absolutely necessary...for me to have persons that can think for me, as well as execute orders." -
George Washington
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Leaders aren’t born, they are made
"Leaders aren’t born, they are made. And they are made just like anything else, through hard work." -
Vince Lombardi
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
A cowardly leader
“A cowardly leader is the most dangerous of men.” -
Stephen King
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
A man always has two reasons
"A man always has two reasons for doing anything: a good reason and the real reason."-
J.P. Morgan
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Not the cry, but the flight
“Not the cry, but the flight of a wild duck, leads the flock to fly and follow.” -
Chinese Proverb
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
The ultimate measure of a man
"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." -
Martin Luther King, Jr.
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
No man will make a great leader
“No man will make a great leader who wants to do it all himself, or to get all the credit for doing it.” -
Andrew Carnegie
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Average leaders raise the bar on themselves
"Average leaders raise the bar on themselves; good leaders raise the bar for others; great leaders inspire others to raise their own bar." -
Orrin Woodward
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Those who try to lead
"Those who try to lead the people can only do so by following the mob." –
Oscar Wilde
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Outstanding leaders go out of their way
“Outstanding leaders go out of their way to boost the self-esteem of their personnel. If people believe in themselves, it’s amazing what they can accomplish.” -
Sam Walton
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Example is not the main thing
“Example is not the main thing in influencing others. It is the only thing.” -
Albert Schweitzer
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
If your actions create a legacy
“If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then, you are an excellent leader.” -
Dolly Parton
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
“I am reminded how hollow the label of leadership sometimes is and how heroic followership can be.” -
Warren Bennis
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
“In this world a man must either be an anvil or hammer.” -
Henry W. Longfellow
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
It is absurd
“It is absurd that a man should rule others, who cannot rule himself. (Absurdum est ut alios regat, qui seipsum regere nescit.)” -
Latin Proverb
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
The history of the world
“The history of the world is but the biography of great men.” -
Thomas Carlyle
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
A ruler should be slow
“A ruler should be slow to punish and swift to reward.” -
Ovid
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
You don’t have to
“You don’t have to hold a position in order to be a leader” -
Henry Ford
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Rely on your own strength of body and soul
“Rely on your own strength of body and soul. Take for your star self-reliance, faith, honesty, and industry. Don't take too much advice — keep at the helm and steer your own ship, and remember that the great art of commanding is to take a fair share of the work. Fire above the mark you intend to hit. Energy, invincible determination with the right motive, are the levers that move the world.” -
Noah Porter
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Don't blow off another's candle
"Don't blow off another's candle for it won't make yours shine brighter."
Jaachynma N.E. Agu
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
I cannot give you the formula for success
“I cannot give you the formula for success, but I can give you the formula for failure, which is: Try to please everybody.” -
Herbert Swope
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
He who has learned
“He who has learned how to obey will know how to command.” -
Solon
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
If one is lucky
“If one is lucky, a solitary fantasy can totally transform one million realities.” -
Maya Angelou
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
The best executive is the one who
“The best executive is the one who has sense enough to pick good men to do what he wants done, and self-restraint to keep from meddling with them while they do it.” -
Theodore Roosevelt
50 Quotes on Leadership Every Entrepreneur Should Follow
Bonus:
“Screw it, let’s just do it.” -
Richard Branson