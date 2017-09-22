10 Lucrative Side Gigs for Millennials Looking to Earn Extra Money
If you're feeling unfulfilled by your work and could use some extra cash, having a part-time job or side hustle is one of your best options. Of all age groups and generations, millennials tend to show the most interest in finding a job that gives them purpose...and there are many of these opportunities available.
Because millennials were the first generation exposed to digital technology on a mass scale, they often possess the adequate amount of knowledge and expertise to undertake specific tasks more quickly and efficiently, making them suitable for numerous industries in which they can get started without investing much money.Despite the fact that there are many different jobs out there, finding the best fit for your skill set isn't always easy. Below you'll find a list of side hustles that most millennials can do during their time off.
Build AI-powered virtual assistants.
Most millennials have interacted with AI-powered virtual assistants at least once and may not even be aware of it. This is because the technology that powers them is improving quickly, and you can benefit from that by learning how to create these virtual assistants or chatbots yourself.
Although you may think that building chatbots requires a huge amount of technical knowledge, thanks to ChattyPeople, you can now create a personal assistant powered by artificial technology. Moreover, creating chatbots is free, so you can practice and tweak your techniques before offering your services to others.
Offer online courses.
If you have knowledge in a particular field you could offer online courses through existing platforms and charge for them. This will depend heavily on your area of expertise and the platform you use, but you can provide additional materials to make the sources more attractive to potential clients.
Active, more hands-on individuals can always use channels like YouTube to create instructional do-it-yourself videos, yoga routines, sports drills, and other activities that attract attention. Selling ad spots on these pages can become a fun source of side income because you'll enjoy creating them and getting paid for them.
Write ebooks and downloadable material.
Writers and editors can usually sell eBooks and other types of downloadable materials. Like online courses, these eBooks should have valuable information that readers are willing to pay for.
If you don't have specialized knowledge in a particular field, and you have a special skill, you can create generic pieces of writing, such as emails and letters that can be used templates. Creative persons can also take advantage of this by creating and selling artwork in the form of drawings, poems, video effects, and more.
Design greeting cards.
If you're crafty, good at drawing, or simply creative, you can start designing either handmade or digital greeting cards. You can specialize in creating and selling greeting cards online for your favorite holiday, special occasion, and different relatives, to name a few.
Even millennials who aren't adept at drawing can write sayings, mottos, slogans, jingles, and other small pieces of text that can liven up a greeting card or bumper sticker.
Become an online reseller.
For the most part, online commerce requires a solid starting budget, and becoming an online reseller can be a good way to make some extra cash without spending a fortune. Instead of becoming a full-blown seller, you can specialize in buying bulk deals for simple items and selling them one by one.
Cell phone screen protectors, extra USB cables, and memory cards are just a few examples of items you can purchase in large quantities for a relatively small amount of money and sell them individually for more than what you paid.
Telecommunications specialist.
You probably already have a fast internet connection in your home, so you could become a telecommunications specialist. In other words, you can provide telephone assistance and help callers with customer service inquiries, sales processes, and technical issues, for example.
In addition, you can provide customer service and assistance online via email or chat. Not only will you make a decent amount of money on the side, you only need a computer and a decent internet connection.
Affiliate marketing.
Setting up and managing a blog can help you make money through affiliate marketing. This advertising technique consists of providing online retailers with traffic through links and referrals in exchange for a commission on each sale generated.
Most affiliate marketing sites provide product reviews and descriptions with direct links to the commerce website or to a specific product within that site. You can mimic this methodology or get creative and come up with your own way to link to their page. Keep in mind that your site should always include a note which clearly states that you will receive remuneration for the sales generated.
Housesitting
Many families leave on regular holidays and they tend to worry about their belongings. To fill this gap in the market, you can provide housesitting services to give homeowners the peace of mind that their property and pets are safe. Although you have to be extremely careful and have an eye for attention to detail, this can become an easy gig that makes you additional money on the side while you work another job.
Remote personal assistant.
Great organizational skills come in handy in any scenario, so you could opt to provide professional personal assistant services. Carried out strictly through phone, chat, and email, these jobs often pay very well and don't require you to invest your whole day into one activity.
Local events photographer.
Millennials are no strangers to technology, and many already own a camera that can be used for events photography and videography. Even if you don't own state-of-the-art equipment or the latest technology, having a decent camera with a standard lens can help you make decent money at local events.
Finally...
Besides being eager, millennials often face difficulties when trying to find stable work opportunities. Follow the tips above to choose the best side hustle for your skill set to give you more flexibility and the financial comfort you need now and in the future.