Here Are the Jobs Most Likely to Be Replaced by Robots, and Those That Are Safe
The question of the role of robotics and automation in our everyday lives is one that looms large over conversations about what the workplaces and economies of the future will look like. As technology has become embedded into our lives, it’s not so much a question of if it will affect the kinds of jobs people hold, but when, where and how.
A group of researchers from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., conducted a study to better understand which U.S. industries and regions are most susceptible to change driven by automation. They also explored why the subject is such a fraught, hot-button policy issue.
“Since 2000, manufacturing production in the U.S. has risen more than 10 percent in inflation-adjusted terms, while manufacturing employment has declined by almost 5.5 million jobs,” the researchers noted. “Though automation and trade alone do not account for many of the changes that occurred across regions of the United States, the fortunes of manufacturing have special resonance for several reasons. First, manufacturing tends to be highly geographically concentrated, with job losses focused by location and industry. Second, manufacturing jobs have been a source of middle-class wages throughout the middle part of the 20th Century.”
The study looked at the top 25 areas that would be most affected by automation. They were highly concentrated in very specific parts of the country -- two counties in Alaska, five in Georgia, three in Virginia, two in Mississippi, two in South Carolina, one in North Carolina, four in Alabama, four in Indiana and one in Kentucky.
The researchers also did a breakdown of which jobs and which regions are most likely to be affected by automation.
Not safe: Data entry keyers
Number of employees: 2,168,000
Annual income: $29,460
Not safe: Mathematical science occupations, all other
Annual income: $66,210
Not safe: Telemarketers
Annual income: $23,530
Not safe: Insurance underwriters
Annual income: $65,040
Not safe: Mathematical technicians
Annual income: $46,600
Not safe: Sewers, hand
Annual income: $23,640
Not safe: Tax preparers
Annual income: $36,450
Not safe: Photographic process workers and processing machine operator
Number of employees: 288,000
Annual income: $26,590
Not safe: Library technicians
Annual income: $32,310
Not safe: Watch repairers
Annual income: $34,750
Safe: Recreational therapists
Number of employees: 186,000
Annual income: $45,890
Safe: Emergency management directors
Number of employees: 105,000
Annual income: $67,330
Safe: First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Number of employees: 4,471,000
Annual income: $63,010
Safe: Mental health and substance abuse social workers
Number of employees: 1,178,000
Annual income: $42,170
Safe: Audiologists
Number of employees: 132,000
Annual income: $74,890
Safe: Occupational therapists
Number of employees: 1,146,000
Annual income: $80,150
Safe: Healthcare social workers
Number of employees: 1,601,000
Annual income: $52,380
Safe: Orthotrists and prosthetists
Number of employees: 83,000
Annual income: $64,430
Safe: Health technologists and technicians, all other
Number of employees: 1,022,000
Annual income: $41,260
Safe: Hearing aid specialists
Number of employees: 59,000
Annual income: $49,600