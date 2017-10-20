Even Basic Witches Will Want These 12 Halloween Meals and Deals

It's that time of year again.

October 20, 2017 4 min read

Have your fill of pumpkin spice lattes yet? With Halloween just around the corner, restaurants and food chains are gearing up with some special treats, sweets and deals for the spooky day.

If you show up in costume to any Chipotle restaurant on Halloween, you can score a $3 meal. A number of eateries such as Krispy Kreme and Sbarro Pizza are also running a similar deal. But if you're on the shy side -- don't worry. At some places, a costume isn't even necessary to score a sweet deal, such as a scoop of Baskin-Robbins ice cream for $1.50.

From Chipotle to Starbucks, here are 12 Halloween deals you don't want to miss.