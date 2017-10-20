Halloween

Even Basic Witches Will Want These 12 Halloween Meals and Deals

It's that time of year again.
Even Basic Witches Will Want These 12 Halloween Meals and Deals
Image credit: Walt Disney Studios
Have your fill of pumpkin spice lattes yet? With Halloween just around the corner, restaurants and food chains are gearing up with some special treats, sweets and deals for the spooky day.

If you show up in costume to any Chipotle restaurant on Halloween, you can score a $3 meal. A number of eateries such as Krispy Kreme and Sbarro Pizza are also running a similar deal. But if you're on the shy side -- don't worry. At some places, a costume isn't even necessary to score a sweet deal, such as a scoop of Baskin-Robbins ice cream for $1.50.

From Chipotle to Starbucks, here are 12 Halloween deals you don't want to miss.

Chipotle

Chipotle

Chipotle
Image credit: Chipotle
As part of its annual "Booritos" campaign, Chipotle grants patrons in costume to score a burrito, a burrito bowl, tacos or a salad for just $3 on Oct. 31 after 3 p.m. For people not in the Halloween spirit, that's OK -- there's something for everyone. The fast-casual chain is offering to give "free burritos for a year" to one lucky person. For a chance to win, you have to text "BOORITO" to 888222 before midnight on Oct. 31.
Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme
Image credit: Krispy Kreme
Not only has Krispy Kreme released its limited-time Halloween-themed donuts, including those decorated with a ghost, a cobweb and a pumpkin, but it's also offering customers the chance to score free donuts if they show up in costume.
Starbucks

Starbucks

Starbucks
Image credit: BrandonEazyy | Twitter

While you may not get a discount, Starbucks is participating in the haunted holiday by offering a "Zombie Frap." While the company is being secretive about the limited-time item, it's been leaked by a few baristas and will supposedly be available starting Oct. 26.

iHop

iHop

iHop
Image credit: iHop
Kids under 12 can score a free "scary face pancake" -- a pancake topped with strawberries, whipped cream, oreo cookies and candy corn -- at iHop between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween. If you're too old to get this freebie, don't fret. If you design your own scary face pancake, share it on social media and use the hashtags #ScaryFacePancake and #Entry before Nov. 1, you'll be entered to win some fun prizes.
Applebee's

Applebee’s

Applebee’s
Image credit: Applebee’s
Another family-friendly restaurant where kids eat free is Applebee's. On Halloween, a person can get up to four free kid's meals with the purchase of one adult entree.
Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese
Image credit: Chuck E. Cheese
It's "Chucktober" for Chuck E. Cheese and that means the chain is celebrating all month long. Kids can get 50 free tickets when they go into a Chuck E. Cheese location with their Halloween costume on. Every Saturday and Sunday throughout the month, kids can score a sweet treat if they sing and dance during the "Airhead Candy Splash." Parents can also enter for a chance to win the Chucktober Sweepstakes by sharing a photo to social media of their child in a Halloween costume using the hashtag #Chucktober.
Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins
Image credit: Baskin-Robbins
Throughout October, Baskin-Robbins is offering a variety of sweet treats and deals. When it comes to sweets, the dessert chain is offering a Fang-Tastic Monster Cake and a Trick or Treat Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat. And to really celebrate the haunted holiday, customers can stop in any Baskin-Robbins shop on Oct. 31 to score a regular or kid-sized ice cream scoop for only $1.50.
Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Taco Bell
Image credit: Taco Bell

While it hasn't yet announced any deals for the holiday, Taco Bell did recently introduce the latest addition to its menu just in time for Halloween. Its new Forbidden Bowl and Forbidden Burrito are the fast food chain's regular taco bowl or burrito with the twist of black rice, which apparently is full of antioxidants. The Tex-Mex chain also encourages people to dress up as some of the Bell's most popular menu items, such as a Taco Bell burrito.

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh
Image credit: Baja Fresh
Another Tex-Mex chain joining in on the fun is Baja Fresh. There, kids can get a free entree with the purchase of an adult entree on Oct. 31. While no costume is required, there is a catch: you must be a member of Club Baja to take advantage of this offer.
Chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-a
Image credit: Chick-fil-a
Kids who show up in costume at a Chick-fil-a restaurant on Oct. 31 between 5 and 7 p.m. can score a free treat from the southern fast food chain.
Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts
Image credit: Dunkin’ Donuts
Not only is Dunkin' Donuts offering a number of Halloween-themed donuts, such as the Boston Scream, Witch's Brew Berry, Ghoulish Glazed, Vampire's Delight and more, but if you show up in costume on Oct. 31, you can score a free donut.
Sbarro

Sbarro

Sbarro
Image credit: Sbarro
Here's one for both kids and adults to enjoy. If you show up in costume at Sbarro, you can score a free slice of pizza with any $5 purchase.
