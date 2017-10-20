Even Basic Witches Will Want These 12 Halloween Meals and Deals
Have your fill of pumpkin spice lattes yet? With Halloween just around the corner, restaurants and food chains are gearing up with some special treats, sweets and deals for the spooky day.
If you show up in costume to any Chipotle restaurant on Halloween, you can score a $3 meal. A number of eateries such as Krispy Kreme and Sbarro Pizza are also running a similar deal. But if you're on the shy side -- don't worry. At some places, a costume isn't even necessary to score a sweet deal, such as a scoop of Baskin-Robbins ice cream for $1.50.
From Chipotle to Starbucks, here are 12 Halloween deals you don't want to miss.
Chipotle
Krispy Kreme
Starbucks
While you may not get a discount, Starbucks is participating in the haunted holiday by offering a "Zombie Frap." While the company is being secretive about the limited-time item, it's been leaked by a few baristas and will supposedly be available starting Oct. 26.
iHop
Applebee’s
Chuck E. Cheese
Baskin-Robbins
Taco Bell
While it hasn't yet announced any deals for the holiday, Taco Bell did recently introduce the latest addition to its menu just in time for Halloween. Its new Forbidden Bowl and Forbidden Burrito are the fast food chain's regular taco bowl or burrito with the twist of black rice, which apparently is full of antioxidants. The Tex-Mex chain also encourages people to dress up as some of the Bell's most popular menu items, such as a Taco Bell burrito.
