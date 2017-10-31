My Queue

Your Queue is empty

Click on the next to articles to add them to your Queue

Log In
Lifestyle > Employee Morale

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

We are very impressed.
Courtesy of Aaptiv
Nothing builds team morale quite like sharing deliciously scary treats with colleagues who are dressed up in ghoulish getups. We got a peek at how 15 companies got into the holiday spirit this Halloween. And we want to hear from you -- let us know in the comments what the festivities at your office looked like.

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

1. SeatGeek

Courtesy of SeatGeek
The event ticket platform went all out with some scary treats. 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

2. WeWork

Courtesy of WeWork
WeWork held a philanthropic event called Harlem Halloween Give Back. WeWork employees decorated for and staffed the Children's Aid Society's annual Halloween party.

 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

3. Button

Courtesy of Button

Every year mobile commerce platform Button has a company-wide costume contest -- and even it's furry mascot Rocky got in on the fun.

 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

4. Knotel

Courtesy of Knotel
Knotel, a company that helps business leaders find headquarters, threw a Halloween party. 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

5. Circuit Cubes

Courtesy of Circuit Cubes

Circuit Cubes, the makers of electronic building blocks that aim to help kids get inspired about STEM, used their product to the test to make some spooky decorations. 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

6. The Points Guy

Courtesy of The Points Guy
Travel advice platform The Points Guy has some very spooky and spirited canine employees as well. 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

7. Updater

Courtesy of Updater

Updater, a software company that helps people to keep track of their moving to-do list, decided to go the group costume route across departments. 

 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

8. Klick

Courtesy of Klick
The employees of healthcare marketing and technology company Klick go very big with their costumes. 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

9. Lowell Communications

Courtesy of Lowell Communications

The employees of the Nashville-based PR agency Lowell Communications all get into the holiday spirit by wearing costumes to the office.

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

10. Fingerpaint

Courtesy of Fingerpaint
Full-service arketing agency Fingerprint's employees wore a variety of costumes and will end the day with a combindation party/staff meeting complete with festive treats.

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

11. Best Buddies

Courtesy of Best Buddies
The employees of non-profit Best Buddies come to work ready to terrify with their intricate get-ups. 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

12. The Tot

Courtesy of The Tot
The Tot, a service that provides non-toxic and innovative products for health-conscious parents, held a Halloween party for employees and their families. 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

13. Aaptiv

Courtesy of Aaptiv
Aaptiv, a platform that provides on-demand work out experiences, saw many of its employees -- both two and four legged -- dress up for the occasion. 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

14. Blue Fountain Media

Courtesy of Blue Fountain Media
New York-based digital creative agency Blue Fountain Media held a Halloween party at the Gansevoort Hotel on Oct. 26. 

Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween

15. Lyft

Courtesy of Lyft
The ride hailing company went for a Stranger Things theme in the decorations gracing its headquarters. 

More Slideshows

10 Books Tim Ferriss Thinks Every Entrepreneur Should Read
Project Grow

10 Books Tim Ferriss Thinks Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Emily Conklin
5 min read
10 Podcasts That Can Change How You Think About Life
Lifestyle

10 Podcasts That Can Change How You Think About Life

Cynthia Johnson
6 min read
5 U.S. Cities Luring Tech Talent Away From Silicon Valley
Startup Cities

5 U.S. Cities Luring Tech Talent Away From Silicon Valley

Karen Greve Young
5 min read