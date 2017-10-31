

Share Add to Lifestyle > Employee Morale October 31, 2017 Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween We are very impressed. Start Slideshow Courtesy of Aaptiv Nina Zipkin - Entrepreneur Staff Nothing builds team morale quite like sharing deliciously scary treats with colleagues who are dressed up in ghoulish getups. We got a peek at how 15 companies got into the holiday spirit this Halloween. And we want to hear from you -- let us know in the comments what the festivities at your office looked like.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 1. SeatGeek Next Slide Courtesy of SeatGeek The event ticket platform went all out with some scary treats.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 2. WeWork Next Slide Courtesy of WeWork WeWork held a philanthropic event called Harlem Halloween Give Back. WeWork employees decorated for and staffed the Children's Aid Society's annual Halloween party.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 3. Button Next Slide Courtesy of Button Every year mobile commerce platform Button has a company-wide costume contest -- and even it's furry mascot Rocky got in on the fun.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 4. Knotel Next Slide Courtesy of Knotel Knotel, a company that helps business leaders find headquarters, threw a Halloween party.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 5. Circuit Cubes Next Slide Courtesy of Circuit Cubes Circuit Cubes, the makers of electronic building blocks that aim to help kids get inspired about STEM, used their product to the test to make some spooky decorations.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 6. The Points Guy Next Slide Courtesy of The Points Guy Travel advice platform The Points Guy has some very spooky and spirited canine employees as well.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 7. Updater Next Slide Courtesy of Updater Updater, a software company that helps people to keep track of their moving to-do list, decided to go the group costume route across departments.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 8. Klick Next Slide Courtesy of Klick The employees of healthcare marketing and technology company Klick go very big with their costumes.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 9. Lowell Communications Next Slide Courtesy of Lowell Communications The employees of the Nashville-based PR agency Lowell Communications all get into the holiday spirit by wearing costumes to the office.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 10. Fingerpaint Next Slide Courtesy of Fingerpaint Full-service arketing agency Fingerprint's employees wore a variety of costumes and will end the day with a combindation party/staff meeting complete with festive treats.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 11. Best Buddies Next Slide Courtesy of Best Buddies The employees of non-profit Best Buddies come to work ready to terrify with their intricate get-ups.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 12. The Tot Next Slide Courtesy of The Tot The Tot, a service that provides non-toxic and innovative products for health-conscious parents, held a Halloween party for employees and their families.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 13. Aaptiv Next Slide Courtesy of Aaptiv Aaptiv , a platform that provides on-demand work out experiences, saw many of its employees -- both two and four legged -- dress up for the occasion.



Share Add to Creepy Costumes, Spooky Snacks and More: Here's How 15 Companies Celebrated Halloween 14. Blue Fountain Media Next Slide Courtesy of Blue Fountain Media New York-based digital creative agency Blue Fountain Media held a Halloween party at the Gansevoort Hotel on Oct. 26.