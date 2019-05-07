24 Business Ideas That Could Be Worth Millions

Focus on one of the many problems people have that you could help them solve.

May 7, 2019 7 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The advance of the internet has democratized admission to the world of entrepreneurship. From virtually anywhere in the world (provided internet access), makers can launch real, viable businesses capable of generating millions of dollars a year.

While technology has lowered the barrier to entry to starting a business, there's still an infinite supply of problems just waiting to be solved. With tons of ideas out there, the primary ingredient for building a startup -- besides time and a bit of luck -- is execution. You just have to get started. To get you started, here are 24 viable business ideas.