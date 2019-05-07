My Queue

Startup Business Ideas

24 Business Ideas That Could Be Worth Millions

Focus on one of the many problems people have that you could help them solve.
24 Business Ideas That Could Be Worth Millions
Image credit: Jon Feingersh | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Connector
7 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The advance of the internet has democratized admission to the world of entrepreneurship. From virtually anywhere in the world (provided internet access), makers can launch real, viable businesses capable of generating millions of dollars a year.

While technology has lowered the barrier to entry to starting a business, there's still an infinite supply of problems just waiting to be solved. With tons of ideas out there, the primary ingredient for building a startup -- besides time and a bit of luck -- is execution. You just have to get started. To get you started, here are 24 viable business ideas.

Gmail Extension Creator

Gmail Extension Creator
Image credit: eclipse_images | Getty Images

Modern businesses rely on email to get their work done. There are dozens of opportunities to build Gmail extensions that automate parts of a professional's workflow to save time and money.

Drone Videographer

Drone Videographer
Image credit: Prasit photo | Getty Images

Improvement in aviation technology has made it easier than ever to get a drone up and flying over a beautiful landscape or building. The commercial and residential real estate industries are practically begging for more drone videographers to serve their agents and home developers.

FAQs Chatbot Builder

FAQs Chatbot Builder
Image credit: Zapp2Photo | Getty Images

Companies waste dozens and dozens of hours a week answering support questions from their customers. Help them automate this process by using a simple chatbot.

Drop Shipping Business Owner

Drop Shipping Business Owner
Image credit: Sofie Delauw | Getty Images

You can start an e-commerce business without holding any inventory. This practice, known as drop shipping, offers a lot of opportunity if you can dominate the right niche.

Online Course Creator

Online Course Creator
Image credit: Anchiy | Getty Images

If you know an industry or task really well, you can easily create and sell an online course that teaches people a new skill. You'll just have to invest the resources upfront that are necessary to develop the class. 

Social Media Manager

Social Media Manager
Image credit: SonerCdem | Getty Images

You can run social media accounts for a number of different companies if you market yourself well. Advertise your ability to drive sales and increase ROI by leveraging the reach of multiple social channels.

Online Influencer

Online Influencer
Image credit: GCShutter | Getty Images

It's a common dream nowadays to become an internet celebrity, and there's a reason: Building a wide audience on the internet can give you immense influence that can be monetized at scale. 

Affiliate Marketing Partner

Affiliate Marketing Partner
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images

Affiliate marketing is a partnership that bloggers, content creators or marketers can have with an online retailer. The retailer pays a commission for every referral sale the partner sends their way. 

Event Planner and Promoter

Event Planner and Promoter
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images

Restaurants, clubs and other physical venues often struggle to get customers in the door. Using your ability as a marketer, you can be compensated for directing traffic to these locations.

Real Estate Investor

Real Estate Investor
Image credit: Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy | Getty Images

In any market, there are opportunities for buying and selling real estate to make a profit. With a bit of capital, you can begin taking more risks on your assets and making long term investments in residential and commercial real estate. Just be sure to do your research before you get started. 

Ghostwriter

Ghostwriter
Image credit: Chevanon Wonganuchitmetha | EyeEm | Getty Images

You can turn your ability to write well and quickly into a serious business if you find the right clients. Try freelancer platforms like Upwork and Freelancer.com. As long as you provide consistent and quality content, over time, your business is bound to grow.

Content Translator

Content Translator
Image credit: YakobchukOlena | Getty Images

Being fluent in another language can be extremely valuable to people who need their websites translated. Put up a simple website, and you can start charging for “translation as a service” for websites, documents and presentations.

Website Flipper

Website Flipper
Image credit: Daviles | Getty Images

Using Flippa or any other online business marketplace, you can buy and sell projects, domains and websites. With the right eye, you can find great deals on promising ideas and turn them for a profit with just a small investment in the right areas. 

Newsletter Writer

Newsletter Writer
Image credit: Mint Images | Getty Images

Building a newsletter with an active following is an extremely lucrative business opportunity because advertisers will pay serious dollars to get their names in front of the right audience. Start with a small niche that you can really provide value to, and you'll likely see your subscriber list grow over time.

Freelance Designer

Freelance Designer
Image credit: Anchiy | Getty Images

Learn how to use Photoshop or sketch, and you can start charging clients for your design work. As a freelancer, you'll be able to make your own hours and dictate your own progression as your business grows. 

Personal Trainer

Personal Trainer
Image credit: alvarez | Getty Images

If you enjoy fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, then personal training could be a prime business for you. There's always a market for it through people who are looking to get in shape -- and looking for someone to push them in the right direction. 

Craigslist Flipper

Craigslist Flipper
Image credit: eclipse_images | Getty Images

Craigslist can be a goldmine finding deals that you can flip for a profit. There are plenty of resources available online that can help you identify the good deals from the rest of the pack. 

Farmers' Market Seller

Farmers' Market Seller
Image credit: Betsie Van Der Meer | Getty Images

If you know any farmers in your area, you can reach out to them and offer to sell their products at farmers' markets. Rather than paying upfront, you can mitigate your risk by partnering with the farmers in exchange for commission.

Paid Advertising Consultant

Paid Advertising Consultant
Image credit: vgajic | Getty Images

Most businesses rely on some sort of paid advertising to drive leads for their business. Become an expert at Google AdWords or Facebook ads, and you can start charging clients for managing their spend.

Tutor

Tutor
Image credit: asiseeit | Getty Images

Whether it is for the ACT, SAT or just general schoolwork, many students could use support to do their best in different subjects. Become a resource that helps students succeed in the classroom, and many parents will likely be willing to pay you for the help. 

Outsourced Assistant

Outsourced Assistant
Image credit: courtneyk | Getty Images

Well-paid CEOs do not have the time or energy to worry about many of the administrative tasks that can come with the job. If you can give wealthy people their time back by acting as an outsourcd assistant, many will be more than happy to compensate you appropriately. 

Reviewer

Reviewer
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images

Believe it or not, you can turn a profit off of beinga "professional reviewer," or someone who reviews products by publishing thoughts about them online. It will take some time to gain some domain authority, but after a while, you could become a thougth leader in your space.

Life Coach

Life Coach
Image credit: Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

Becoming a life coach is as simple as determining which of your past experiences you can use to provide value to others. Whether it is providing actionable strategies or general advice, you can likely find a niche as a life coach or mentor.

Website Designer

Website Designer
Image credit: scyther5 | Getty Images

There are plenty of companies and professionals out there who want a website to represent them online but don't have the skills to create it. Many are more than willing to pay for a quality website that will better display their brand image.

