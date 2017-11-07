Krispy Kreme Vs. Dunkin' Donuts: Which Is the Better Franchise Investment for You?

Five factors you should consider before buying one of these doughnut shops.

Just about everybody loves doughnuts. You might have a personal preference between a Dunkin' Donuts or a Krispy Kreme doughnut, but this article isn't about a taste test. Instead, it's about finding which franchise might make the best business sense for you.

And that's the key part -- for you -- because both of these franchises rank very high on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Dunkin' Donuts ranks third overall, while Krispy Kreme ranks 18th. These are both well-known, powerful brands and both can be good investments. That's only you can decide which franchise fits you best.

This breakdown of business attributes can help you learn more about both franchise options. That way, you can make an informed decision.

If you're still undecided, you can always just pick the doughnuts you think taste better.

