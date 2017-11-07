Some of these things might convince you to join the phenomenon.

Amazon Prime, the ecommerce giant's $99 annual subscription service, launched more than 12 years ago in the U.S. As of today, there are more than 80 million American Prime members -- that's nearly 64 percent of households across the country.

Of course, it's not only the free two-day shipping that comes along with a Prime membership that keeps customers hooked. For that $99 a year or $10.99 a month, people can enjoy TV shows and movies through Amazon Prime Video as well as free books, magazines and audiobooks through Kindle and Audible.

Here are 15 incredible Amazon Prime facts and stats.