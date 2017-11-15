Instagram Tips for the Photo Obsessed

Instagram is about more than selfies and brunch shots; here's how to make the most out of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app.

Start Slideshow

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Are you snap happy? Then you probably have www.Instagram on your phone. The photo-sharing app has 800 million users; 500 million use it daily.

Whether you've been with Instagram since the beginning and are still miffed about the changes to your timeline or just started gramming, PCMag has rounded up a few tips that could make your photos stand out and garner you acclaim -- or at least a like or two more than before.

Some think the fastest way to Instagram popularity is through hashtags. Instagram allows up to 30 for each photo posted, so there are plenty of hash abusers. But used in moderation, they're an easy way for people who share your interests to find your shots. So make sure they're relevant.

These tips were tested on iOS, but most apply to Android, too.