These 10 Stories Will Revolutionize the Way You Lead Your Life

How has your path shaped you and led you to entrepreneurship?

I’m a first-generation Puerto Rican, born here and raised in the Bronx. When I was about three, my father wanted better opportunities for my siblings and me, so we moved to Westchester, New York.

We were the only brown family in our town for quite a while. As fate would have it, we lived two doors down from a super racist, hate-filled man. He would dump bloody, severed deer heads in our driveway; he’d write “spic” in the snow outside our house; he’d cross the street if he saw us walking his way; he’d beat his children if they waved hello to us. I remember as young as five years old realizing that if I were playing at the neighbor’s house and his child came over there to play, too, that I needed to leave so he wouldn’t get beaten for playing with me. And it wasn’t just him. On the school bus, we were called “spic” and “n—.” Kids would spit on me to “give me a shower” because my skin was so “dirty.”

My escape was drawing. I loved doing creative things. Around eight years of age, I’d ask my mom to get Vogue and Bazaar or any fashion magazine, which quickly became my world. I fell absolutely in love with fashion and the supermodels of the ’80s. I loved the idea that you could become a whole other person just by changing your clothes, makeup, and hair -- that you could become something bigger than you were.

Thank goodness Carnegie Mellon accepted me because I had no backup plan. Their design school was way ahead of the design thinking movement. I tell people that I got a design thinking degree. I learned how to apply design thinking methodologies, which really enabled my career and has even become a sought-after business skill set.

I didn’t realize at the time that I was really an entrepreneur at heart. I like seeing companies grow, I like creating something from nothing, and I like doing the impossible.

In two years, my little company I ran out of the basement of my house in the suburbs of DC was an agency of record for Coca-Cola and some other great clients. I grossed more than $400,000 working nine-to-five, with no evenings or weekends. I trained my clients so well, I’d be on the phone with the guys at Coca-Cola and they’d say, “Oh, it’s 4:50 p.m. We’d better get off the phone so you can go get your babies. We’ll pick this up in the morning!” I knew that mutual respect was earned through my consistent results and was grateful to work with people who appreciated my design thinking.

It’s taken me a long time to realize that my whole life has been a culmination of experiences to prepare me for what I’ve been put on this planet to do: to reinvent this industry that gave me an escape from the hatred I lived with as a child, and that has informed my life and transformed me into the person I am today. I’m here to share what I know with the world. Who are you to judge whether I’m worthy? Who are you to define who I am and what I can do? This is my path, and I’m confident in where I’m headed.

Reflections from Dr. Patti Fletcher

One of the many things I love about entrepreneurs, especially female entrepreneurs, is that they are a special breed of crazy. Maybe that’s why I have become such a big fan of Lisa. Her life has been spent contradicting social and business systems designed for someone else. The odds are truly against women founders. On top of that, being an entrepreneur, by its very definition, means always doing something for the first time.

But the best route to combat the stress of failure is to create an environment where you and the people around you can be both vulnerable and strong, like Lisa, where you can turn the destructive internalization of failure into objective learning.