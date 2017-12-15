7 of the World's Weirdest Schools, From a Gelato University to a Cannabis College
Whether you want to become a master gelatiere, a marijuana entrepreneur or craftsman clown, there are a number of niche schools that will help jumpstart your career.
From a hamburgerology diploma from McDonald’s Hamburger University to a Master Clown Award from the Northeast Clown Institute, here are seven of the weirdest schools from around the world.
Carpigiani Gelato University
Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service
While it’s about as niche as it gets, Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service provides students with the necessary knowledge and education they need to excel in the mortuary business. With its primary goal of showing students the importance of funeral service by studying members in the community, bereaved families, regulatory guidelines and the safety and welfare of human remains, the Atlanta-based school offers students the opportunity to receive a state-accredited diploma in funeral service.
Hamburger University
Northeast Clown Institute
Social Media College
If you want to put those hours on Instagram to good use, check out Social Media College. While its name is pretty self-explanatory, Social Media College gives out formal government-accredited diplomas to students upon completion of the program. Based in Australia, classes are available online and in person. The program aims to teach students how to keep up to date with social media, how to use it in business and ultimately, jumpstart their career.
