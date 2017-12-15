7 of the World's Weirdest Schools, From a Gelato University to a Cannabis College

There just may be a school out there for whatever you're passionate about.

December 15, 2017 4 min read

Whether you want to become a master gelatiere, a marijuana entrepreneur or craftsman clown, there are a number of niche schools that will help jumpstart your career.

From a hamburgerology diploma from McDonald’s Hamburger University to a Master Clown Award from the Northeast Clown Institute, here are seven of the weirdest schools from around the world.