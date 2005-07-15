The 10 Laws of Sales Success

Remember this: Nobody cares how great you are until they understand how great you think they are.

Forget about trying to "sell" your product or service and focus instead on why your prospect wants to buy. To do this, you need to get fascinated with your prospect; you need to ask questions (lots and lots of them) with no hidden agenda or ulterior motives.

Many years ago, I was selling CDs at a music festival. It didn't take me long to figure out that it wasn't my job to sell the CDs-it was my job to get the earphones on every person who walked by my booth!

I noticed right away that whenever people sensed I was attempting to "sell" them a CD, their walls of defense immediately went up and they did everything in their power to get as far away from me as they could.

So instead, I made it my job to introduce new music to anyone who wanted to put on the earphones. Once they heard the music, they either liked it or they didn't. I didn't do any "selling," and I made more money that week than any other CD hawkers at the festival.

Back then, I didn't know anything about sales, but I knew enough about human nature to understand that sales resistance is an oxymoron: The act of selling creates the resistance! Which leads us to the next principle: