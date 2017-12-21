Want to Become the Elon Musk of Booze? Listen to These Entrepreneurs of Whiskey.

Tom Bulleit, founder of Bulleit Bourbon:

“The hardest part is also the most important part -- staying as passionate about the business in year 30 as the first day you founded it. That tenacity is essential because the road isn’t easy and you’ll need it to navigate around roadblocks that will inevitably arise. In the beginning, when I was hand-selling Bulleit from bar to bar, I heard ‘no’ so many times I lost count. During those times, it’s important to have a thick skin and work twice as hard, because that passion will always drive you. You will always work much harder for yourself than you will for anyone else, but the reward is there if you bring the passion."

