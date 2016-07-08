9 Bad Habits You Must Break To Be More Productive

July 8, 2016 7 min read

Nothing sabotages your productivity quite like bad habits. They are insidious, creeping up on you slowly until you don't even notice the damage they're causing.

Bad habits slow you down, decrease your accuracy, make you less creative and stifle your performance. Getting control of your bad habits is critical, and not just for productivity's sake. A University of Minnesota study found that people who exercise a high degree of self-control tend to be much happier than those who don't, both in the moment and in the long run.

"By constant self-discipline and self-control you can develop greatness of character." -- Grenville Kleiser

Some bad habits cause more trouble than others, and the nine that follow are the worst offenders. Shedding these habits will increase your productivity and allow you to enjoy the positive mood that comes with increased self-control.

