The Weirdest Things at CES This Year

From a 3D-scanning zombie maker to an underwater scooter, here are some of the strangest products I saw at CES.

January 8, 2018 10 min read

Among the 4,000-plus exhibitors at the annual CES tech event are some of the strangest, wildest and craziest gadgets that most people would never think of, let alone think were even possible.

Time travel and one-on-one coaching from professional athletes have become (virtual) reality. The smallest, fastest of scanners can capture our features and turn us into action figures. Our games can now play us -- not with magic, but magnets. And amateurs and folks at home can accomplish the work of professionals in a range of fields.

Related: Check Out the Coolest Cars and Concept Vehicles at CES 2018

Click through to check out some gadgets and experiences that will leave you thinking, what a time to be alive.