5 Under-the-Radar Legal Developments Entrepreneurs Need to Know

The rewriting of the federal tax code was from the only change relevant to entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurship, more than anything else, is about taking responsibility for our choices and the consequences of those choices. While that singleminded focus on personal responsiblity is empowering, the larger truth is that our actions take place in a society ruled by a network of laws and regulations. From local permits to the patents that protect new ideas and inventions, rules and regulations fundamentally shape how business is conducted.

As 2018 unfolds, here are five changes to law and rules entrepreneurs need to keep in mind.

