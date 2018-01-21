My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership > Inspirational Quotes

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

Move over Bill Gates, Paul Allen's got some words of wisdom to share.
Otto Greule Jr | Getty Images
Online Editorial Assistant
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you think about Microsoft, Bill Gates typically comes to mind. However, there's another hero to this story. While Microsoft co-founder and childhood friend of Gates, Paul Allen, tends to stay out of the headlines, his contributions to the famous tech company -- and humanity -- are impressive.

Related: 11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself

Having met Gates back in grade school in Seattle, the two bonded over their love of technology and computer programming. However three years older than Gates, Allen received a perfect score on his SAT and enrolled in Washington State University. Eventually, Allen dropped out of college and became a programmer for Honeywell in Boston while Gates attended Harvard University. Before long, Gates also left Harvard early and the two joined forces to create, what would eventually be known as, Microsoft.

After falling ill, Allen left Microsoft in 1983 and resigned from the board in 2000, yet continued to own a tremendous amount of shares in the company. Fast forward to today and Allen has a networth of $20.9 billion, is the founder and chairman of Vulcan Inc., the owner of two sports teams (the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers) and the founder of multiple philanthropic foundations including the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and the Allen Institute for Brain Science.

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

For more inspiration, here are 10 quotes from the Microsoft underdog. 

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

1. On creativity

Entrepreneur
"I'm always interested in finding ways to innovate... It's a blend; it's not a point focus." -- Paul Allen

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

2. On failure

Entrepreneur
"In my experience, each failure contains the seeds of your next success -- if you are willing to learn from it." -- Paul Allen

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

3. On motivation

Entrepreneur

"Any crusade requires optimism and the ambition to aim high." -- Paul Allen

Related: 8 Inspirational Quotes From Movie Mogul Steven Spielberg

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

4. On empowerment

Entrepreneur
"What should exist? To me, that's the most exciting question imaginable. What do we need that we don't have? How can we realize our potential?" -- Paul Allen

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

5. On opportunity

Entrepreneur
"For the most part, the best opportunities now lie where your competitors have yet to establish themselves, not where they're already entrenched." -- Paul Allen

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

6. On leadership

Entrepreneur
"From technology to science to music to art, I'm inspired by those who've blurred the boundaries, who've looked at the possibilities and said, 'What if...?'" -- Paul Allen

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

7. On motivation

Entrepreneur

"In my own work, I've tried to anticipate what's coming over the horizon, to hasten its arrival and to apply it to people's lives in a meaningful way. The varied possibilities of the universe have dazzled me since I was a child, and they continue to drive my work, my investments and my philanthropy." -- Paul Allen

Related: 12 Quotes on Failure From Super Successful Leaders Like Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban and More

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

8. On hard work

Entrepreneur
"You look at things you enjoy in your life, but much more important is what you can do to make the world a better place." -- Paul Allen

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

9. On the future

Entrepreneur
"The possible is constantly being redefined, and I care deeply about helping humanity move forward." -- Paul Allen

10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

10. On passion

Next Slide
Entrepreneur
"I enjoy creating new ideas, working on new creative projects." -- Paul Allen
11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself
Next Article

11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself

Next Article

More Slideshows

5 Jobs at Apple, Google and Amazon You Can Do at Home
Remote Workforce

5 Jobs at Apple, Google and Amazon You Can Do at Home

Nina Zipkin
3 min read
The 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2018
Franchises

The 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2018

Matthew McCreary
8 min read
This Amazing Project Roasts Crazy Sexist Vintage Ads
Gender Bias

This Amazing Project Roasts Crazy Sexist Vintage Ads

Lydia Belanger
3 min read