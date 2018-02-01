What Tom Brady Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Getting Their Minds Ready for Competition

Start Slideshow

Say what you will about New England Patriots quarterback and team captain Tom Brady. Some people can’t get enough of him, while others can’t stand the guy. Regardless of your view, it’s hard to deny he gets results. He’s won five Super Bowls, and in this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, you can bet he’s looking for a sixth.

Ahead of the big game, a six-part documentary series about Brady launched on Facebook Watch, the social media platforms video on demand service. Tom vs. Time takes fans -- and other curious parties -- inside his training regimen, including how the 40 year old gets ready to compete.

“What are you willing to give up to be the best you can be? Brady says. “My life is focused on football. It always has been, it always will be. So if you’re going to compete against me, you better be willing to give up your life because I’m giving up mine." Somewhat on the intense side? Yes, of course.

Beginning in the first episode, you get a sense of Brady’s focused work ethic. For instance, he keeps giant binders of notes and plays for every season, including the suspension letter he received in 2016 in the wake of “Deflategate.” Viewers also get an inside look at his punishing workout routine and sessions with his controversial trainer Alex Guerrero, whose title is literally “body coach.”

“I don’t need exterior motivations. The ones that I have inside of me are enough,” he says in response to questions about whether he is up to the task. Read on for three more insights into Brady’s win at all costs mentality.