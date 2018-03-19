10 Crazy Effects Music Has on Your Brain

Start Slideshow

If you’re trying to get into the zone while you work, sometimes donning a pair of headphones and pumping your favorite songs is the key to getting things done. You might put on a playlist designed for focus, or you might turn up the volume on your favorite repetitive, instrumental jam and begin cranking away.

Whether your music selection really will help you be more productive is another story, and it varies from person to person, depending on tastes and personality traits. The effects of music on behavior and cognition also have to do with the task at hand. Is it repetitive? Physical? Mindless? Mentally taxing?

To get a sense of how different genres, tempos and styles of music influence us to work harder, think more creatively, make decisions effectively and more, read on for a summary of some of the craziest ways research has shown music manipulates the brain.

